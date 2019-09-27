PITTSBURG — Brayden Bolton rushed for 61 yards, scoring the game-winning touchdown on a 5-yard run with just 5:30 remaining in the contest as Pittsburg defeated Kilgore 13-12 on Friday night at Pirate Stadium.
This contest was one of those old-fashioned knock-down, drag-outs and the Pirates survived, despite allowing the Bulldogs a safety with quarterback Kemarian McCain running out the clock in the end zone as time expired.
Trailing 13-10, Kilgore was moving the football from its 25-yard line, getting some gains by Kentrell Roy to go along with a 43-yard completion from Dalton McElyea to DaVondrick Crowe to the Pittsburg 21 yard line.
In a game where Kilgore’s leading rusher Tray Epps didn’t play (injury), Kennieth Lacy was injured in the third quarter and did not return.
McElyea was also shaken up, but only missed a couple of plays.
He was able to return to the contest, but suffered his second interception of the evening to Jamarian Hill at the Pirates 2 yard line on the very next play from scrimmage, dashing any hopes of the comeback with the clock winding down.
With the win, Pittsburg improves to 2-3, while the loss drops Kilgore to 3-2.
Kilgore outgained the Pirates in total yards, 258 to 166.
Lacy led the way with 132 yards rushing before exiting with 4:29 left to play in the third quarter.
McElyea was 7-of-16 passing for 103 yards with two interceptions, both to Hill.
Five different Kilgore receivers had receptions. Those were Sam Witt (2-43), Cade Pippen (2-13), Crowe (1-43), Billy Bell (1-1) and Adkins (1-3).
Kilgore’s Davin Rider recovered the only fumble the Pirates lost. Bolton rushed for 61 yards on 11 carries, while McCain also finished with 61 yards on 13 carries to lead Pittsburg’s ground game.
This marks only the second time the Pirates and Bulldogs have played on the gridiron. Pittsburg won the first meeting a year ago in Kilgore by scoring late to come away with a 25-19 win.
Lacy had all of Kilgore’s rushing yards in the first half (108 on 11 carries) and scored the Bulldogs’ only touchdown on a 20-yard run to open the scoring with 10:02 left in the second quarter. Baldazo tacked on the extra point and Kilgore led 7-0.
Pittsburg’s Cade Busch blocked a Jose Jaime punt into the end zone and recovered it in the back of the end zone for the Pirates’ initial score of the contest with 3:22 remaining in the second quarter.
Next week, Kilgore enjoys a bye prior to opening district play on Oct. 11 at home against Chapel Hill, while Pittsburg closes the non-district portion of its schedule at home against Rusk.