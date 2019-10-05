LATE FRIDAY
■ PITTSBURG 20, RUSK 0: PITTSBURG — Kemarian McCain tossed a couple of touchdown passes, Braydon Bolton rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburg Pirates closed out non-district play with a 20-8 win over Rusk.
Rusk led 8-0 after one quarter, but the Pirates (3-3) scored in each of the final three quarters to earn the win.
McCain completed 17 of 23 passes and also rushed for 64 yards. Bolton carried 24 times and added four catches for 28 yards, and Promous Morrison finished with six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.
Richard Rogers also caught a TD pass for the Pirates.
Pittsburg will open District 6-4A Division I play at home against Pleasant Grove on Friday.