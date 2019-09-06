Pittsburg has Pine Tree’s number.
Camp County’s swashbucklers were able to rally from an early 10-0 deficit and notch a 42-30 come-from-behind conquest of Pine Tree on its homecoming here Friday night at Pirate Stadium.
Pittsburg spotted Pine Tree a 10-0 advantage thanks to Brandt Herber’s 27-yard field goal and DJ Freeman’s 79-yard TD toss to Gabe Adams. Pine Tree’s sway was short-lived as Braydon Bolton capped a 9-play, 68-yard drive with his 8-yard dart up the middle.
The half ended in dramatic fashion when Bolton miraculously gathered in a Jaxson Ramsey pass going down the sideline for a 30-yard TD as the horn was sounding. Pittsburg’s go-ahead score was set up when Jayden Smith fumbled after a 12-yard run. Christian Bates was on the spot for Pittsburg with the recovery and only 11 seconds remaining.
Promous Morrison flung a 15-yard pass to Kemarian McCain and he was able to get out of bounds. Ramsey rolled right and launched a pass that dropped into a sea of six hands. Four of those hands belonged to Pine Tree, but it was Bolton that skipped into the end zone with the ball.
Pittsburg built upon its wave at end of the second quarter by taking the second half kickoff and moving 86 yards in six plays. McCain, from the Wildcat position, slipped in from a yard out. Giovanny Rojas connected on the point after to push Pittsburg to a 21-10 lead.
Pine Tree proved its own worst enemy on the ensuing possession as a 26-yard Freeman to Tyler Sheffield scoring toss was nullified by penalty. Pine Tree eventually turned the ball over on downs.
It was a quick strike by Pittsburg’s Cade Busch, who burst up the middle on his way to an 86-yard TD trot. The play came one play after a nice pass breakup by Jamarian Hill on a Freeman to Nikema Williams fade in the back corner of the end zone on fourth down.
Freeman and Adams paired up on a 37-yard score at 2:25 of the third quarter to pull Pine Tree 28-17. A fourth-down stand keyed Pine Tree’s next score when Ryan Levingston dropped McCain for a loss on fourth and inches.
Adams promptly took a swing pass from Freeman and sashayed 33 yards to the Pittsburg 14 as the third quarter drew to a close.
Freeman, on a well-executed boot, found Williams for an 8-yard TD on the first snap of the fourth period. Herber’s point after inched Pine Tree within 28-24 with the better part of the fourth still to play.
Pittsburg, which converted five of 11 third downs on the night, moved the chains when Ramsey and Hill matched up for an 18-yard pass. Bolton found the end zone a second time as he out sprinted Pine Tree defenders to the flag at 9:28 for a 35-24 lead.
Smith, who found the running lanes hard to navigate most of the night, pushed his way over the line from three yards out to polish off an 8-play, 55-yard march that needed only 2:16. Key play in the possession was Freeman and Adams teaming up on a 22-yard connection.
Pine Tree was unsuccessful in its try for two and found itself behind 35-30 with 7:04 to go in regulation. A stop was needed, but wouldn’t be found. Bolton lumbered 50-yards to paydirt for the game’s final tally.
Pittsburg racked up 522 yards offense as Bolton, who scored 3 TDs, rushed for 166 yards and Busch added 121. Ramsey completed 15 of 27 passes for 152 yards and one score.
Morrison was Pittsburg’s top pass catcher with nine receptions for 116 yards.
Adams had a career-night for the Bucs with 10 catches for 229 yards and 2 TDs. Freeman finished the night 18 of 34 for 264 yards and 3 TDs.
Pittsburg (1-1) hosts Tatum (0-1) Friday, while Pine Tree is on the road to Kilgore (2-0)