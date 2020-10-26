The Waskom Wildcats needed a win to stay atop the District 11-3A Division II standings. The Pittsburg Pirates simply needed a win.
Zay Thomas came up with big plays all night for Waskom, and Kemarian McCain turned in a career night for Pittsburg to help both teams find the win column. For their efforts, Thomas is the ETVarsity Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9 of the high school season and McCain earned Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week accolades.
Thomas recorded 12 tackles, broke up three passes, recovered two fumbles and returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown as Waskom improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in district play. He also carried three times for 66 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats, who will visit Elysian Fields on Friday to take on a Yellowjacket team that sits at 6-2 and 4-0.
For the season, Thomas has recorded 48 tackles, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions and 10 passes defended.
McCain hurt North Lamar with his arm and his legs as the Pirates broke into the win column for the first time this season with a 61-0 blowout victory.
The senior completed 10 of 13 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns and carried 12 times for 81 yards and three more scores. Just for good measure, he recorded three tackles and picked off a pass on the defensive side.
For the season, McCain has passed for 334 yards and six touchdowns, rushed for 163 yards and three scores, caught five passes for 31 yards and has 41 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
The Pirates, 1-6 overall and 1-2 in District 8-4A Division II, will host Spring Hill on Friday.