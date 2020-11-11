Daingerfield (8-2) vs. Grand Saline (3-6)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Rebel Stadium, Ore City
Keep an eye on
Daingerfield: Zaylon Jeter (117 of 216, 2,094 yards, 23 TD, 5 Int; 74 carries, 459 yards, 4 TD) … Dee Lewis (53 carries, 386 yards, 9 TD; 9 catches, 218 yards, 3 TD; 107 tackles, 15 TFL, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries) … Jayden Wallace (2 rushing TD; 99 tackles, 9 TFL) … Martez Allen (49 carries, 441 yards, 4 TD; 14 catches, 172 yards) … Coby Wright (29 catches, 537 yards, 6 TD) … Braxton Jimmerson (36 catches, 723 yards, 8 TD) … Ishmael Allen (94 tackles, 2 sacks, 20 TFL, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries) … J.T. Hayes (96 tackles, 3 sacks, 23 TFL) … LeQuinetin Searcy (87 tackles) … Jayson Barron (4 sacks)
Grand Saline: Eric Jimenez … Jace Melton … Brett Kindle … Cooper Brown
Quick hits: Daingerfield is in the playoffs for the sixth year in a row and the 13th time in the last 13 years … Jeter has now accounted for 99 total touchdowns in his Daingerfield career
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Waskom or New Waverly next week
Hughes Springs (5-3) vs. Anderson-Shiro (6-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Bruce Field, Athens
Keep an eye on
Hughes Springs: Tyson Daigle (31 of 68, 452 yards, 8 TD, 1 Int; 86 carries, 603 yards, 10 TD) … Trevor Bolden (106 carries, 601 yards, 6 TD) … Patrick Boyd (9 catches, 198 yards, 3 TD; 59 tackles, 3 sacks) … Cole Edwards (57 tackles) … Stone Sampson (42 tackles)
Anderson-Shiro: Ca’Darrius Williams … Cole Werner … Landon Stern
Quick hits: Hughes Springs is making its fourth straight trip to the playoffs, and the Mustangs have been a postseason team nine of the past 10 seasons
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either West Rusk or Chisum next week
West Rusk (6-3) vs. Chisum (5-5)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Pirate Stadium, Pittsburg
Keep an eye on
West Rusk: Andon Mata (69 of 124, 1,288 yards, 11 TD, 4 Int; 28 carries, 250 yards, 4 TD) … Jamal Ford (40 carries, 339 yards, 6 TD) … James Greenalch (122 carries, 718 yards, 13 TD) … Omarion Anthony (26 catches, 501 yards, 4 TD) … Jeremiah Edwards (86 tackles) … Torami Dixon (70 tackles, 5 sacks, 19 TFL) … Barry Decker (71 tackles, 3 sacks)
Chisum: Levi Weems … Jordan Leverett … Chris Worthy
Quick hits: West Rusk is in the playoffs for the sixth year in a row … The Raiders have fallen in the first round of the playoffs the past two seasons
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Hughes Springs or Anderson-Shiro next week
Beckville (7-3) vs. Shelbyville (3-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, CHRISTUS TMF Rose Stadium, Tyler
Keep an eye on
Beckville: Ryan Harris (36 of 67, 524 yards, 5 TD, 4 Int; 119 carries, 1,380 yards, 20 TD; 3 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD; 61 tackles, 4 sacks) … J’Koby Williams (89 carries, 1,026 yards, 14 TD; 13 catches, 168 yards, 1 TD; 52 tackles, 3 interceptions) … Milo Morrison (64 tackles; 84 carries, 541 yards, 5 TD; 10 catches, 133 yards, TD) … Bo Hammons (89 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks)
Shelbyville: JaKory Standley … Adaybran Davis … Tre McGee … L.D. Coleman
Quick hits: Beckville is in the playoffs for the first time since making a three-deep run in the 2015 postseason
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Hearne or Grapeland next week
Carlisle (6-3) vs. Joaquin (8-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Eagle Stadium, Tatum
Keep an eye on
Carlisle: Carlos DeLeon (20 of 40, 193 yards passing; 65 carries, 383 yards; 13 catches, 193 yards, 3 TD) … Matt Rigdon (69 of 131, 1,177 yards, 13 TD, 7 Int; 96 carries, 537 yards, 10 TD) … Jamion Turner (82 carries, 536 yards, 5 TD; 21 catches, 388 yards, 4 TD) … Giffin Rigdon (56 carries, 335 yards, 2 TD; 15 catches, 211 yards) … Aaron Gallegos (18 catches, 241 yards, 3 TD; 5-7 FG, 28-34 PAT)
Joaquin: Malik Stots … Gauge Jordan … Travon Jasmine … Sawyer McDaniel … Blake Cummings
Quick hits: Carlisle is in the playoffs for the eighth year in a row and the 10th time in 11 seasons … Carlisle and Joaquin have met once in the playoffs, with Carlisle earning a 47-13 second-round win in 2018
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Normangee or Thrall next week
Union Hill (9-0) vs. Bryson (5-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Bulldog Field, Tioga
Keep an eye on
Union Hill: Cristian Aguillon … Lawton Flinn … Jonas Parish … Logan Dunn … Zak Hatcher … Tre Venters
Bryson: T.J. Imotichey … Landon Stephens … Drake Huffman
Quick hits: Union Hill is in the playoffs for the 22nd time in school history, and the sixth time as a Six Man team
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Abbott or Avalon next week
Leverett’s Chapel (6-2) vs. Saint Jo (8-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight, Hodge Field, Savoy
Keep an eye on
Leverett’s Chapel: Jonah Shepherd … Alexis Chavez … Demarion Brown … Dequincy Brown … Darren Brown
Saint Jo: Logan Brawner … Chance Bennett
Quick hits: Andy Bates is in his sixth season as head coach at Leverett’s Chapel, with a record of 34-14
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Blum or Coolidge next week
JACK STALLARD