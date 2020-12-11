MONTGOMERY 38, WHITEHOUSE 31: MONTGOMERY — The Whitehouse Wildcats put on a gritty, determined performance on Friday in postseason game that will can be dubbed the “Texas High School Fog Bowl.”
Montgomery’s Jalen Washington sliced thorough the fog and scored a 64-yard run with 10 seconds showing for a 38-31 Class 5A Division II bi-district victory at Montgomery ISD Stadium.
Montgomery (8-3) advances to meet Fort Bend Marshall (10-0) in the area playoffs next Friday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium.
It was a bitter, heartbreaking loss for a Whitehouse team that finishes it year at 8-3.
It was a throughly entertaining game in which the Wildcats played outstanding, bouncing back from last week’s loss to Texas High for the district championship.
With the game tied at 31-31, Whitehouse took over at its own 23 with 4:32 on the clock. Quarterback Joey Conflitti drove the team down the field. They reached the Montgomery 36 before turning the ball over on downs with 18 seconds on the clock.
On the next play with all the fans thinking overtime, Washington went around right end and scored with 10 seconds on the clock. The PAT was good for the Bears 38-31.
After the kick return, the final pass with 2 seconds for the Wildcats was incomplete.
The Whitehouse offensive line was a stalwart, pathing the way for running back Matthew Gooden, who rushed for 100 yards on 28 carries.
Quarterback Joey Conflitti hit on 16 of 25 for 193 yards and TD passes to Reed Alexander of 20 yard and 42 to DeCarlton Wilson. Josh Green tossed a halfback TD pass to Alexander for 30 yards.
FROM STAFF REPORTS