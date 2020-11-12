CLASS 4A
LINDALE 29, VIDOR 13: CARTHAGE — Vidor tried to play keep away from the potent Lindale offense that entered Thursday night’s bi-district contest averaging more than 40 points per game.
The Pirates succeeded in that task for much of the first half. Lindale was able to score two touchdowns in just more than seven minutes to create just enough separation in a 29-13 win at Bulldog Stadium.
It was the highest point total allowed by Vidor since a 30-19 loss to Class 4A Division II No. 4 Jasper on Sept. 25.
It was Lindale’s lowest point total since a 28-21 loss to Class 4A Division I No. 6 Midlothian Heritage on Sept. 4.
Jordan Jenkins finished with 126 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns for Lindale. Sam Peterson was 14 of 18 for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Seekford had seven grabs for 55 yards.
Vidor had 222 yards on the round on 52 carries. The Pirates didn’t attempt a pass in the first half. Root threw the ball eight times in the contest, completing five for 36 yards. Root had 62 yards on the ground. Conn led the Pirates with 66 yards.
Lindale (9-2) advances to face either Needville or Houston Furr in the area round.
CLASS 3A
DAINGERFIELD 53, G. SALINE 21: ORE CITY - Martez Allen raced 53 yards for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage for Daingerfield, and the Tigers were never threatened in a 53-21 win over Grand Saline.
Allen added a 1-yard run to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead after one, and then Dee Lewis took over for Daingerfield. He tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass midway through the second and added a 4-yard TD run with under a minute to play for a 27-0 halftime lead.
D'Co Wright's 41-yard kickoff return in the third set up a Lewis TD pass of 36 yards to Ty Bird. Freshman Aeryn Hampton then took over under center, and he sprinted 52 yards for a touchdown and a 40-0 lead.
Grand Saline got on the board with a 3-yard TD run by Eric Jimenez, but the Tigers answered with a 14-yard TD run by Wright for a 47-7 cushion.
Jace Melton threw a 3-yard TD pass to Hudson Griffin with 2:55 left in the third to pull Grand Saline to within 47-14, but Daingerfield got on the board again with 5:40 left on an 18-yard run by Byrd.
A 5-yard run by Jimenez with two seconds left capped the scoring.
Daingerfield (9-2) will meet either Waskom or New Waverly in the area playoffs next week. Grand Saline ends the year at 3-7.
MINEOLA 42, ATLANTA 12: Dawson Pendergrass put Mineola on the board first with a defensive touchdown and later scored three rushing TDs, leading the Yellowjackets to a 42-12 win over Atlanta in a Class 3A bi-district game at Spring Hill’s Panther Stadium.
Mineola (10-1) will advance to meet either Groesbeck or Dallas Madison next week. Atlanta ends the year at 3-8.
Pendergrass returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown at the 9:47 mark of the opening quarter to give Mineola the early lead. Atlanta scored on a 57-yard run by Caleb Hamilton a minute later to make it a 7-6 contest, but Pendergrass went in from 12 yards out with 3:05 left in the first period.
Mineola led 14-6 at halftime, but a minute and a half into the third, Pendergrass broke off a 49-yard TD run to push the lead to 21-6. Trevion Sneed got into the scoring act with an 8-yard run at the 2:54 mark of the third.
Pendergrass’ fourth TD of the night, a 5-yard run with 7:45 to play, made it 35-6, but Atlanta didn’t quit – scoring on a 16-yard TD pass from Justin Pierce to Stacy Darty with 2:51 to play.
Jaxon Holland brought the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown to cape the scoring and give Mineola the 42-12 victory.
CLASS 2A
CARLISLE 35, JOAQUIN 28: TATUM - Jamion Turner's third touchdown of the night - all in the second half - lifted the Carlisle Indians to a 35-28 win over the Joaquin Rams in a bi-district playoff clash at Eagle Stadium.
Turner scored on a 13-yard run with 2:53 remaining to send the Indians into the area round next week against either Normangee or Thrall. the Indians are 7-3, while Joaquin ends the year at 8-2.
Carlisle took the early lead on a 2-yard run by Carlos DeLeon, but Joaquin made it 7-6 early in the second quarter on a 7-yard run by Cole Bragg.
The Indians answered with a 23-yard TD run by Matthew Rigdon to lead 14-6 at the break, but Joaquin got TD runs of 24 and 3 yards by Guage Jordan in the third. Turner had a 48-yard TD run in the third, but the Indians trailed 22-21 heading to the final period.
Turner's 57-yard touchdown sprint 18 second into the fourth put Carlisle on top 27-22, but Chandler Pritchett hit Drew Fuller on a 19-yard TD pass with 5:47 left to put the Rams on top 28-27.
Turner's TD run capped a six-play, 61-yard drive, and DeLeon added the two-point conversion for the Indians to make the final 35-28.
SIX MAN
UNION HILL 68, BRYSON 22: TIOGA - Zak Hatcher rushed for four touchdowns and pass for another in a game called at the half due to the Six Man mercy rule, and Union Hill advanced in the playoffs with a 68-22 win over Bryson.
Cristian Aguillon added two rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs (10-0). Lawton Flinn caught a TD pass, and he and Hatcher returned interceptions for scores.
Jonas Parish added an interception, and Logan Dunn recovered a fumble for Union Hill.
The Bulldogs will face either Abbott or Avalon next week.
NINTH GRADE
P. TREE24, T. HIGH 22: Noah Salazar led the defensive effort for Pine Tree in a 24-22 win over Texas High, recording a fumble recovery and a game-saving tackle on a kickoff.
Donavon Christian and Rylon Rothatcher had interceptions, with Brock Reddic adding a tackle for loss and Rothatcher three tackles for loss.
Dean McMillen tossed three touchdown passes for the Pirates. Derrick Williams had a pair of TD receptions, and Alston Gunter had one touchdown grab.