Class 4APITTSBURG 53, BROWNSBORO 0: HALLSVILLE — Brayden Bolton had a hand in five touchdowns — three rushing and two passing — and the Pittsburg Pirates continued their late season surge with a 53-0 win over Brownsboro in a Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff game at Bobcat Stadium.
Bolton scored on runs of 1 and 84 yards and connected with Rickey Duffey on a 54-yard TD pass as the Pirates built a 21-0 lead after one quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter, Bolton sprinted 49 yards for a TD. Jaylen Holloway scored on a 46-yard run and Ty Price added a 6-yarder for a 40-0 halftime lead for the Pirates.
Bolton threw a TD pass to Melvin Bates, and Bralyn Johnson scored on a 5-yard TD run to end the scoring.
Pittsburg, which lost seven in a row to open the season, moves to 4-7 and moves on in the postseason parade. Brownsboro ends the year at 5-6.
Class 3AGLADEWATER 49, BONHAM 10: SULPHUR SPRINGS — Za Campbell rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns and picked off two passes to lead the way on the defensive side for Gladewater as the Bears opened the playoffs with a 49-10 win over Bonham at Gerald Prim Stadium.
G’Braylon Polley added 83 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and D.J. Allen carried nine times for 100 yards and a TD.
Frank Siera recorded 12 tackles on the defensive side. Zavion Woods added nine, and Ben Alarez, Rajuan Johnson and Calan Castles all recorded seven tackles.
The Bears (8-2) will face Grandview (9-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Royse City in the area playoffs.
NEWTON 55, HARLETON 14: CENTER — The Newton Eagles advanced to the area round of the playoffs with a 55-14 win over the Harleton Wildcats on Thursday.
Tabor Childs carried 18 times for 103 yards and scored both touchdowns for Harleton in the loss. Carson Brown passed for 32 yards, completing two passes for 13 yards to Childs, two for 12 yards to Blaine Cornelius and two for seven yards to Cameron Johnson.
Harleton ends the season with a 4-7 record. Newton improves to 9-1 with the win.
Six ManET HOMESCHOOL 66, FB HOMESCHOOL 34: CHESTER — Josh Dragoo rushed for four touchdowns, Elias Barr tossed three TD passes and the East Texas Homeschool Chargers earned a 66-34 win over Fort Bend Homeschool.
Dragoo carried 17 times for 140 yards, and Barr completed 7 of 11 passes for 86 yards. Ethan Gallant added 14 carries for 172 yards and two touchdowns, and Vontay Robinson hauled in two TD passes.
Dade Goforth (9 tackles), Barr (8 tackles) and Evan Trimble (7 tackles) led the way for the Chargers on defense.
The Chargers improved to 8-1 with the win. ET Homeschool will face Northside next week, with details on that game pending.