CLASS 6A
MIDWAY 35, REL 7: HEWITT — Tyler Lee was trailing by just a touchdown and had the ball in Waco Midway territory in the final minute of the third quarter.
An interception on fourth down gave the ball to the Panthers, who scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter on the way to a 35-7 victory in the bi-district round of the playoffs on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
Despite rushing for just 29 yards and having 78 yards of offense in the first half, Lee went into the locker room trailing just 14-0 against the host team.
The Red Raiders got on the board in the third on a 23-yard touchdown pass form Trent Adams to Jamal Ligon, but Midway answered with three scores in the fourth on TD runs of 1 and 61 yards by Will Nixon and a 64-yard pass from Jared Moore to Jaylon Gibson.
Moore passed for 233 yards.
Trent Adams passed for 15 yards and rushed for 42 in the loss for Tyler Lee.
Lee finished the season with a record of 6-5 and advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2014.
Midway (8-3) will take on McKinney, which was a 13-10 winner over Garland Naaman Forest.
CLASS 5A
C. STATION 40, J. TYLER 21: COLLEGE STATION - John Tyler donned their Cujo jerseys for the playoffs, hoping to bring some magic to the postseason.
Although the Lions gave a gusty performance in trying to rally from four-touchdown halftime deficit, JT fell to College Station 40-21 on Friday in a Class 5A Division I bi-district football game before 5,000 fans at Cougar Field.
The Cougars (8-3) advance to the area round of the playoffs. The Lions conclude their season at 3-8, their first losing campaign since 2007 and the first in coach Ricklan Holmes' eight-year tenure.
College Station broke out to a 27-0 halftime lead and JT eventually pulled within 34-21 but that was as close as the Lions could get.
The 1-2 combination of running backs Kolbe Cashion (24-233, 4 TDs) and Roderick Brown (23-105, 2 TDs) was too much to overcome.
The Cougars broke out to a 14-0 lead on an 11-yard run by Brown and an 8-yard run by Cashion in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Cashion scored from 41 yards and then with 26 seconds remaining in the first half, Brown found the end zone on a 2-yard run. The PAT failed on the last TD.
After the JT band got an ovation from the fans at halftime, the Lions applied some pressure and Kameron Mayfield picked off a screen pass and rumbled 44 yards into the end zone. Victor Leon's PAT made it 27-7 with 8:45 on the clock the third.
The Cougars went up 34-7 as Cashion scored on a 15-yard run and Dawson Schremp's kick was good with 6:20 showing.
The Lions scored the next two TDs to pull within 34-21 as Cameron Ford scored on a QB sneak and Kameron Medlock found paydirt on a 6-yard run. Leon booted both PATs.
The latter TD came with 5:33 in the fourth.
The Cougars recovered the onside kick and Cashion rushed in from 29 yards. The try for two failed for the final score of 40-21.
Kitan Crawford led JT in rushing with 62 yards on 12 carries,, while Ford hit 11 of 24 passing attempts for 152 yards, including a 70-yard toss to freshman Xavier Tatum.
WHITEHOUSE 35, PAETOW 10: WHITEHOUSE — Kaden Casey scored three different ways while Whitehouse’s defense stuffed Katy Paetow to capture a 35-10 victory Friday in their Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game at Wildcat Stadium.
Whitehouse (8-3) advances now to the area round where the Wildcats will meet Barbers Hill (won its bi-district game 42-0) at a time and place still to be determined. Katy Paetow completes its season at 8-3.
Casey’s full array of skills were on display as the senior quarterback completed 12 of 18 passes for 141 yards and two TDs (29, 29), racked up 126 yards rushing on eight carries — highlighted by a 50-yard scoring run — and caught an 11-yard TD pass from Cooper Clemons.
Whitehouse led 28-10 at halftime and was not threatened in the second half thanks to the Wildcats defense pitching a shutout. Whitehouse sacked Katy Paetow quarterback C.J. Dumas Jr. multiple times, holding the Panthers to 135 yards passing and 72 rushing. Whitehouse also had an interception and recovered a fumble.
Wildcats junior Trevor Thiering finished with five catches for 78 yards and a score with Skyler Trevino outpacing everyone with six catches for 67 yards and a TD. On the ground, Whitehouse piled up 246 yards, led by Casey and senior Carter Adams, who carried 19 times for 102 yards—highlighted by a 62-yard TD run.
The Wildcats now turn their attention to Barber’s Hill (10-1), which enters next week’s area matchup on a nine-game winning streak. This was Whitehouse’s first playoff win since 2013 when the Wildcats went three rounds deep before being stopped by Mansfield Legacy, 65-60.
CLASS 2A
BIG SANDY 39, CENTERVILLE 32: PALESTINE - Dekarai Menefee came up big on offense, defense and special teams for Big Sandy as the Wildcats held on for a 39-32 win over Centerville in a Class 2A Division I bi-district game.
Menefee rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns, returned a kickoff for a TD and intercepted a pass for the Wildcats (4-7).
Kedron Brown added 88 yards and one rushing touchdown, and Cain Martinez added 70 yards and a TD for Big Sandy.
Menefee returned the game's opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, and the Wildcats never trailed.
He later scored on a 38-yard run to make it 12-0, but Centerville got on the board with a 1-yard run by Cadenn boss late in the first.
Menefee's third TD of the quarter, a 3-yard run, gave the Wildcats a 19-8 lead and then Martinez got into the scoring act less than a minute into the second quarter with a 50-yard scoring jaunt.
Dillon Denman's 2-yard run pulled Centerville to within 10 points (26-16), but Menefee stretched the lead with a 47-yard TD run late in the third.
Centerville kept it close with an 11-yard TD run by Paxton Rutledge, who finished with 152 yards on the ground, but Brown's 29-yard touchdown run with 4:35 put things away.
Rutledge scored from a yard out with 2:12 left to make the final 39-32.
LATE THURSDAY
CLASS 4A
SUNNYVALE 25, PITTSBURG 13: EMORY - Sunnyvale remained unbeaten on the year and advanced to the area playoffs in Class 4A Division II with a 25-13 win over the Pittsburg Pirates.
Kemarian McCain completed 10 of 22 asses for 118 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss for Pittsburg (4-7).
Brayden Bolton carried 12 imes for 33 yards, and K.J. Williams rushed for 27 yards on six carries. Cameron Layton had three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Christian Bates recorded 18 tackles, Issam Toler eight tackles and a sack and Bolton an interception. Trace Reynods chipped in with four tackles and a fumble recovery.
CLASS 3A
NEWTON 52, NEW DIANA 42: CENTER - Defending champion Newton held on for a 52-42 win over New Diana in a Class 3A Division II bi-district game.
Deantho Gatson carried 27 times for 301 yards and scored four touchdowns and Valdarion Fowler added 21 carries for 116 yards and three TDs in the win for Newton (11-0).
New Diana (6-5) was paced by quarterback Gage Shields, who completed 7 of 18 passesfor 183 yards and a touchdown. Darren Manes hauled in three passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns. Keke Nelson had a 44-yard touchdown grab, and Zane Freeman had a 74-yard TD catch.
Terry Austin Sirmon rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown.
CLASS 2A
CARLISLE 37, LEON 36: PALESTINE - Carlos DeLeon rushed for 318 yards and five touchdowns, and the Carlisle Indians escaped with a 37-26 win over Leon in a Class 2A Division I bi-district game at Palestine Westwood.
DeLeon carried 31 times, and also completed 10 of 13 passes for 74 yards. Jamion Turner rushed for 85 yards on 11 carries, and Victor Camacho caught five passes for 43 yards.
Alex Garza had nine tackles and two tackles for loss. Louie Garza finished with six tackles and two tackles for loss, and DeLeon chipped in with three tackles.
ALTO 62, CAYUGA 0: JACKSONVILLE - ViDareous High and Aaron Skinner combined to rush for seven touchdowns, leading the Alto Yellowjackets to a 62-0 win over Cayuga in Class 2A Division I bi-district action at the Tomato Bowl.
High carried eight times for 208 yards and five touchdowns, and Skinner picked up 169 yards and scored twice on 14 carries.
Isaac Weatherford recorded eight tackles, five tackles for loss, a sac, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery to lead the defense. Harmon West added eight tackles, Cayle Irvin seven tackles and a fumble recovery, Foster Hall seven tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks, Todd Duplichain six tackles, Landry Smith five tackles and a sack and Jackson Howell five tackles.