ARLINGTON - Bruce Garrett rushed for 254 yards and three touchdowns, and the Pleasant Grove Hawks made sure all of the Class 4A trophies stayed in East Texas with a 35-21 win over Wimberley on Friday in the Class 4A Division II State Championship Game at AT&T Stadium.
The Hawks finished the season with a 15-1 record, the lone blemish coming to Carthage (35-14) early in the regular season. Carthage won the 4A Division I title hours before Pleasant Grove brought home its second state championship in three seasons.
Wimberley closes out the year with a 12-4 record.
K.J. Hicks, who opened the game with an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, carried 19 times for 88 yards for the Hawks. Logan Johnson added 49 yards and Ben Harmon picked up 21 as the Hawks piled up 412 yards on the ground.
Harmon also completed 2 of 6 passes, including a 29-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Watkins.
Wimberley kept it close thanks to the passing of Cooper McCollum, who completed 13 of 30 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
After Hicks opened the game with his touchdown sprint on the opening kickoff, Wimberley used a 14-yard TD strike from McCollum to Colby Boyle six minutes later to tie things at 7-7.
Garrett's 54-yard touchdown run with 3:54 left in the opening quarter put the Hawks in front 14-7, but Moses Wray tied thing sat 14 apiece with 1:12 left in the quarter with a 24-yard touchdown jaunt.
Pleasant Grove took the lead for good just before the half on an 11-yard TD run by Garrett, and extended the lead late in the third on Harmon's touchdown pass to Watkins.
Garrett's 31-yard touchdown run with 2:51 left in the game sealed the deal, putting the Hawkins in front 35-14.
Kolby Gofort caught a 25-yard TD pass from McCollum with 2:00 showing on the clock, but it wasn't enough for the Texans.