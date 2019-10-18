6-4A DII
■ PLEASANT GROVE 37, GILMER 24: TEXARKANA — A four-point game turned into a 13-point game at the end, and the Pleasant Grove Hawks moved to 2-0 in district play (7-1 overall) with a 27-24 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
Gilmer drops to 5-3 and 1-1 with the loss.
Ben Harmon, who passed for 179 yards and a touchdown, scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter to give the Hawks a 28-17 lead. He later went in from the three-yard line to boost the lead to 35-17.
Darrell Bush scored on a 3-yard run for Gilmer late to make it 35-24, but the Hawks ended the scoring later with a safety with 3:48 remaining.
Harmon’s TD pass was a 68-yard strike. that put PG on top 14-3, but the Buckeyes answered with a 5-yard TD pass from Mason Hurt to Eddie Ray to make it 14-10 late in the opening quarter.
Ray later caught an 8-yard TD strike from Hurt in the second quarter to make it a 21-17 contest, but a 73-yard reception by Dylan Hopkins set up a PG touchdown late.
Gilmer will host Pittsburg, and Pleasant Grove visits Liberty-Eylau next week.
8-3A DI
■ MINEOLA 44, WHITE OAK 7: MINEOLA — Trevion Sneed scored three times on the ground, Mineola’s defense got into the scoring act with a Pick 6, and the Yellowjackets earned a 44-7 win over White Oak on Friday.
White Oak drops to 0-8 and 0-4 with the loss while Mineola improves to 4-3 and 2-1.
After a scoreless first quarter, Sneed scored on runs of 15 and 4 yards in the second quarter, and then added a 1-yard TD run in the third. The first TD capped an 11-play, 74-yard march for the Yellowjackets. The next two drives were set up by long runs from Dawson Pendergrass — 73 yards on the first drive and 43 on the second.
Thomas Hooton tossed a 48-yard TD pass to Wylie Franks, and Cole Castleberry returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown with :17 left in the third as Mineola took a commanding 37-0 lead into the fourth period.
Blake Barlow’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Brian Williams got White Oak on the board, capping a 7-play, 41-yard drive that was highlighted by a 29-yard pitch and catch from Barlow to Jackson Frazier.
Pendergrass capped the scoring with a 25-yard run with 2:03 left in the contest.
White Oak will host Gladewater, and Mineola visits Sabine next week.
■ WINNSBORO 34, TATUM 13: WINNSBORO — Landry Deaton scored on a quartet of 3-yard runs, leading the Winnsboro Raiders to a 34-13 victory over Tatum.
The win moves Winnsboro to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the district. Tatum drops to 2-5 and 1-2.
Deaton scored from 3-yards out at the 3:21 mark of the first, the 9:14 mark of the second and with 59 seconds remaining in the half to put Winnsboro in front 21-0.
Tatum scored as time expired in the first half on an 11-yard pass from Jackson Richardson to Decartiyay Allison, but Deaton’s fourth 3-yard TD run of the night with 9:18 left in the third kept Winnsboro comfortably in front.
Allison’s 6-yard run with 40 seconds left in the third made it a 27-6 contest, and Zeb Fulmer capped the scoring for Winnsboro with a short TD run with 5:05 to play.
Tatum will host West Rusk on Friday. Winnsboro is open.
10-3A II
■ HARMONY 49, QUITMAN 21: QUITMAN — Gage Goddard tossed three touchdown passes, Michael Everett, Isaac Edwards and Luis Lozano all scored rushing touchdowns for the Eagles and surging Harmony rolled to a 49-21 win over Quitman at Bud Moody Stadium.
Goddard completed 6 of 7 passes for 120 yards and threw TD passes to Jayden McAbee, Carson Helpenstill and Sam Ross.
The Eagles led 16-0 after one quarter and then piled on 26 points in the second stanza to take a 42-0 halftime lead.
Everett finished with six carries for 120 yards. Edwards added 75 yards on eight carries.
Harmony (4-3, 4-0) will host Arp and Quitman (0-7, 0-4) will visit Frankston next week.
■ TROUP 38, FRANKSTON 13: TROUP — Jordan Elliott rushed for 173 yards and tossed a pair of touchdowns, leading the Troup Tigers to a 38-13 win over Frankston.
Troup moves to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the district with the win. Frankston drops to 2-4 and 1-3.
Troup scored 22 points int he opening quarter, includign TD passes of 21 yards from Elliott to Calob Smith and 3-yards to Jaden Lewis.
11-3A II
■ WASKOM 28, ELYSIAN FIELDS 19: WASKOM — Tsean Hamilton scored twice, the final touchdown coming with 4:53 left in the contest to give Waskom a two-touchdown lead as the Wildcats held on for a 28-19 win over Elysian Fields.
Waskom improves to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the district, while Elysian Fields drops to 4-3 and 2-2.
D.J. Feaster scored on a 59-yard run to put Waskom on top in the opening quarter, and Kye Willett’s 26-yard scoring jaunt with 9:37 left in the half gave Waskom a 14-0 halftime cushion.
Ryan Wilkerson got Elysian Fields on the board with a 15-yard touchdown run with 7:05 left in the third, but Hamilton’s first TD run of the night — a 14-yarder — kept the Wildcats in front.
Wilkerson hooked up with Chris Smith on a 70-yard scoring pass to keep Elysian Fields in the game, but Hamilton’s second 14-yard run of the night iced it for Waskom.
Smith scored on a 1-yard run with 2:45 remaining to close out the scoring.
Elysian Fields will host Paul Pewitt, and Waskom visits Daingerfield on Friday.
11-2A I■ HARLETON 28, TENAHA 13: HARLETON — Hunter Wallace turned in another huge rushing night for Harleton, scoring four times for the Wildcats and leading his team to a 28-13 win over the Tenaha Tigers.
After Tenaha got on the board first with an 18-yard pass from Hayden Jenkins to Michael Hogg with 2:19 left in the first quarter, neither team could find the end zone again until after halftime.
Wallace finally broke through for Harleton with a 4-yard TD run to cap an eight-play, 63-yard drive. Wallace had three carries for 28 yards on the drive, and Cole Ring picked up 30 yards on three tries.
Three minutes later, Wallace was in the end zone again, this time on a 5-yard run. After a bobbled snap on the PAT, Kobe Ferguson picked the ball up and ran it in for two points and a 15-7 Harleton lead. Wallas picked up 37 yards on the drive, and Ring had 25 yards.
Tenaha made it a 15-13 contest with 2:21 left inthe third on a 21-yard TD pass from Jenkins to Tray Tutt, but less than a minute into the fourth quarter Wallace went in from 5 yards out to end an 8-play, 68-yard march.
Wallace put the game away two minutes later when he raced 73 yards on the first play of he drive to make the final 28-13.
Harleton (6-2, 3-1) is open on Friday. Tenaha (4-3, 1-2) will host Garrison.
■ GARRISON 26, BECKVILLE 7: GARRISON — Sabastion Porter rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns, and Jakadric Watts returned a kickoff for a score to spark Garrison to a 26-7 win over Beckville.
Beckville drops to 2-5, 1-2 with the loss while Garrison moves to 3-4 and 2-2.
Porter put Garrison on top 6-0 in the third quarter on a 1-yard run, but Ryan Harris raced 51 yards for a Beckville touchdown and Carlos Campos tackled on the extra point for a brief 7-6 lead.
Watts returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards for a TD to move Garrison back in front to stay, and Porter added a pair of 7-yard touchdown runs to close things out for the Bulldogs.
Beckville hosts Joaquin and Garrison visits Tenaha next week.
SIX MAN
■ TST 51, FAIRHILL 0: Marlin Reeves rushed for three touchdowns and returned an interception for a score, and the Trinity School of Texas Titans made quick work of Dallas Fairhill with a 51-0 win on Friday at Titan Field.
The game was stopped at halftime due to Six Man’s 45-point mercy rule. The Titans (4-4, 2-2) led 45-0 after one quarter, and added a 3-yard touchdown run by Ryder Konczak with 2:48 left in the half. That TD was set up by freshman Caleb Darwin’s 11-yard run.
Darwin also had a touchdown-saving tackle on a kickoff and recorded a sack on Fairhill’s last drive.
Garrett Bussey opened the scoring for the Titans with a 5-yard run, which was set up his own 45-yard kickoff return.
Reeves then scored on a 17-yard run and a 47-yard interception return before Jayden Ayala tossed an 8-yard TD pass to Bussey.
Reeves added touchdown runs of 5 and 2 yards to end the half. Both of Reeves’ final two TDs were set up by fumble recoveries form Gage Bussey.
The Titans are idle next week.
■ U. HILL 58, L. CHAPEL 12: BETTIE — Brantley Murray rushed for three touchdowns and tossed three TD passes, leading the Union Hill Bulldogs to a 58-12 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Murray carried 12 times for 161 yards and completed 3 of 4 passes for 80 yards as Union Hill improved to 6-1 on the season. Leverett’s Chapel drops to 4-1.
Michael Colbert added 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Jakobe Griffis had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. Cristian Aguillon pssed for 33 yards and caught a 50-yard TD pass, and Lawton Flinn had one TD catch of 11 yards.
Zak Hatcher had six tackles, Griffis two sacks and a forced fumble, Aguillon eight tackles and a fumble recovery, Flinn five tackles and a blocked PAT, Randy Griffith six tackles, a forced fumble and an interception and Clay Joyner a blocked PAT.
Union Hill visits High Island and Leverett’s Chapel visits Fruitvale next week.
11-6A■ MESQUITE 18, REL 14: MESQUITE — Dylan McGill threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Travion Rudd with seven seconds to remaining to lead Mesquite to an 18-14 comeback victory over Tyler Lee Friday night at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
After being held to just three points through the first 39 minutes of action, the Skeeters scored 15 points in the final nine minutes and kept the Red Raiders scoreless for the final 28 minutes of action.
Jamarion Miller carried the ball 10 times in the first half for 121 yards for Tyler Lee. He finished with 167 yards on 19 carries.
Lee (5-2, 2-1) will host Rockwall on Oct. 25. Mesquite moved to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in 11-6A.
9-5A DII
■ WHITEHOUSE 43, LINDALE 36: WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse Wildcats used a 20-point scoring outburst at the end of the first half and then held on for a 43-36 win over Lindale to remain unbeaten in district play.
Whitehouse oves to 5-2 and 4-0 with the win. Lindale drops to 4-3 and 2-2.
Lindale took a 21-10 lead in the second quarter on a Cooper Clemens 27-yard field goal, but Whitehouse got a 99-yard kickoff return from Ken’Della Wood and a pair of touchdown passes from Kaden Casey to end the quarter and lead 30-21 at the half.
Casey rushed for 211 yards on the night. Jenkins rushed for 144 yards in the loss for Lindale.
7-4A DII
■ RUSK 32, BULLARD 14: BULLARD — Rusk senior Jaden Rushing returned a kickoff back 80 yards for a touchdown to go with a 63-yard TD run in the first half and a 62-yard jaunt in the second half that set up another score in leading the Eagles past Bullard 32-14 Friday at Panther Stadium.
It was the first win of the season for Rusk (1-6), which also now begins District 7-4A Division II with a 1-0 mark.
Bullard drops to 2-6 and 1-1 in league play.
Quarterback Jaylon Hall rushed for 53 yards and a score and passed for 121 yards as the Eagles overcame three lost fumbles to spoil Bullard’s homecoming.
Rusk also was a perfect 4 for 4 on 2-point conversions.
The Panthers squandered an early opportunity to go in front and never caught up after that. Senior quarterback Tristen Shewmake completed 17 of 33 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns (10, 6) while also rushing 23 times for 53 yards in the loss.
Senior Grant Walters finished with five catches for 90 yards and a score with Bryson Luscombe totaling six catches for 48 yards and and 34 yards rushing.
Rusk will try to make it two in a row next week when the Eagles host Brownsboro. Bullard is idle next week before the Panthers go on the road to play Brownsboro on Nov. 1.
LATE THURSDAY
■ B. SANDY 27, U. GROVE 19: UNION GROVE — Kedron Brown rushed for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the Big Sandy defense sealed the win late with an interception as the Wildcats held on for a 27-19 win over Union Grove in District 10-2A DI action at Glyn Johnston Stadium.
Caden Minter put Big Sandy (2-5, 1-1) on the board midway through the first quarter with a 20-yard run, but Union Grove (3-4, 0-2) countered with a 48-yard touchdown run by Kellen Williams nine second into the second quarter. The extra point failed, and Big Sandy led 7-6.
Dakari Menefee’s 9-yard run two minutes later moved Big Sandy in front 13-6, but Matthew Bower powered his way in for a Union Grove touchdown with 5:43 left in the quarter and the Lions tied things at 13-13.
it took just 29 seconds for Brown to answer for Big Sandy as he raced in from 26 yards out to give the Wildcats a 20-13 cushion at the half.
Brown’s second TD of the night came with 3:28 left in the third, this time from 15-yards out, and the Wildcats led 27-13. A Chase Mead 25-yard TD pass to Bower with 7:35 left in the game pulled Union Grove to within eight points (27-19), but Menefee intercepted a pass with 1:16 remaining to ice the win for the Wildcats.
Big Sandy will visit Hawkins, and Union Grove visits Carlisle on Friday.
