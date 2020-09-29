#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (11) 207 2-0 1
2. Pleasant Grove 183 3-1 3
3. Tyler Legacy (3) 171 1-0 8
4. Texas High 152 1-0 9
5. Longview 143 0-1 1
6. Marshall 134 1-0 7
7. Gilmer 131 4-1 2
8. Lindale 119 3-2 4
9. Lufkin 87 0-1 4
10. Whitehouse 83 1-0 10
11. Kilgore 55 3-2 13
12. Center 51 4-1 7
13. Pine Tree 50 1-0 14
14. Chapel Hill 47 4-1 11
15. Tyler High 29 0-1 6
Others receiving votes: Athens 19; Jasper 19; Henderson 14; Van 10; Paris 10; Spring Hill 3; Crandall 1.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Daingerfield (7) 195 4-1 5
2. Gladewater (1) 184 3-2 8
3. Malakoff (6) 178 2-2 6
4. Waskom 142 4-0 12
5. Mount Vernon 113 4-0 NR
6. San Augustine 84 2-1 NR
7. Hughes Springs 78 2-1 NR
8. Grapeland 76 4-1 NR
9. Mineola 67 4-0 NR
10. Joaquin 67 4-0 NR
11. Harleton 51 3-0 NR
12. Elysian Fields 50 3-1 NR
13. Paul Pewitt 46 1-2 NR
14. Tatum 43 2-1 10
15. Diboll 37 1-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Rains 35; Bullard Brook Hill 27; West Rusk 26; Sabine 26; Tyler Grace Community 23; Timpson 20; Atlanta 18; Winnsboro 19; Alto 14; Tenaha 14; Newton 12; Jefferson 8; Lorena 7; DeKalb 2; Garrison 2; Hawkins 1.