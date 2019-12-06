SULPHUR SPRINGS — A scintillating battle royal between the Pottsboro Cardinals and Gladewater Bears couldn’t be decided in regulation.
The two teams waged a classic one for the ages Friday night at Gerald Prim Stadium. When the dust settled, Pottsboro moved on in the postseason with a 35-34 double overtime triumph.
Tristan Holmes’ 2-point conversion pass was knocked down and the Gladewater Bears were denied an opportunity for their second trip to the state semifinals.
Holmes had connected with tight end Jailyn Robertson on third and goal as Gladewater pulled within a point. The Bears rolled the dice and opted to go for two and the win. But it wasn’t meant to be.
Gladewater (10-4) used a 14-point fourth quarter rally to force overtime. Pottsboro, which held a 21-7 lead midway of the fourth quarter, improves to 14-0 and will play Brock next week in Class 3A DI semifinal action.
Holmes, who finished 13 of 23 for 273 yards, connected with D.J. Allen on a 54-yard pass play that led to Elijah Carter’s touchdown from nine yards out at 6:32. Gladewater missed the point after and trailed 21-13. Allen led all Bear pass catchers with 146 yards on five receptions.
Pottsboro made an attempt to drain the clock but had it backfire when Cy Shop was stopped short on a punt fake at the Gladewater 41.
The Bears got moving fast when Holmes and Robert Hodges teamed nicely on a 20-yard sideline route. Carter, who finished the night with a game-high 183 yards on 23 carries, dashed 30 yards to the three.
Holmes polished off the 6-play, 61-yard march with a sneak from a yard out at 1:19. The Bears were still shy a two-point conversion.
It took three tries before a result was determined. The Bears were guilty of illegal procedure the first time and the Cardinals had a defensive holding call.
Holmes found Robertson all by his lonesome for the game-tying catch and it was on to overtime.
Gladewater executed a masterful job of keep away in the second quarter to tie things up at 7-all.
It was a methodical 16-play, 75-yard possession that produced points at the end of a 9:12 march.
Sophomore fullback Devin Walker plunged in the final three yards at 2:08 of the first half. Holmes converted a fourth-and-two with a well-designed seven-yard quarterback keeper to move the chains.
Holmes paired with Hodges, who had 116 yards on seven receptions, on a 14-yard slant and Malachi Gordon got three yards on a third and one to keep the drive going.
After a scoreless first quarter, Pottsboro opened the second with a snappy 5-play, 83-yard surge that culminated with Braden Plyler connecting on a 40-yard streak pattern. The duo paired up on a spectacular 31-yard rainbow the before hitting paydirt 40 seconds into the quarter.
The Cardinals were aided by a poorly executed kickoff following the Bears’ score to tie. Pottsboro parlayed a Plyler to Ezra Fitts 42-yard pitch and catch. Plyler got action going left and lobbed a 2-yard TD to Zach Wideman with just 10 seconds to play in the half.