From Staff Reports
KENNEDALE – The Pine Tree Pirates traveled more than 150 miles on Friday to find a football game.
They got to play one half.
With the Pirates and Kennedale tied at 10-10 at halftime, officials stopped the game due to repeated issues with the stadium lights.
Pine Tree scored a touchdown on its first possession of the game on a 5-yard run by Tyler Sheffield, but Kennedale came back with a 37-yard field goal by Aidan Birr and a 14-yard TD pass from Nevyn Johnson to Jeremiah Myers to take a 10-7 lead.
Brandt Herber’s 28-yard field goal ended the scoring.
After a power outage with just under a minute left in the first half forced teams off the field and led to a lengthy performance by the Kennedale band, the teams returned and the Pirates tied the game with Herber’s field goal.
When the lights went out again, the game was called.
Pine Tree was scheduled to be open Friday, but when next week’s scheduled opponent – Wylie East – was forced to call that game off due to COVID-19 protocols, the Pirates scrambled and found a game with Kennedale so they wouldn’t have two weeks in a row off heading into district play.
The Pirates are now scheduled to be open Oct. 16, and then open District 9-5A Division II play at Marshall on Oct. 23.