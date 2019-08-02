KHALEN GRIFFIN
Chapel Hill
Utility
5-10, 190
By the numbers: Passed for 1,514 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 1,018 yards and 11 TD last season at Brook Hill; Expected to play running back with some “Wildcat” chances at QB for the Bulldogs; Verbal to Rice
TYRESE GRANT
Daingerfield
Utility
6-0, 160
By the numbers: Has been all-district as a receiver and defensive back; Had 36 tackles, six fumble recoveries (2 returned for touchdowns), four interceptions, a sack, two tackles for loss and seven passes defended in 2018; caught 32 passes for 661 yards and nine scores; Verbal to Tulsa
KADEN MEREDITH
Longview
Return specialist
5-9, 190
By the numbers: Expected to be one of the top running backs in the area after piling up 646 yards and 11 touchdowns on limited carries a year ago, Meredith did major damage as a return man – averaging 34.2 yards per return with one touchdown
MARK PATTON
Tyler Lee
Punter
6-5, 225
By the numbers: Expected to be the Red Raiders’ starter under center, Patton also averaged 33.3 yards per punt with a long of 62 yards
CARLOS CAMPOS
Beckville
Kicker
5-10, 190
By the numbers: Was successful on 41 of 43 extra points and 5 of 7 field goals, with a long of 46 yards