GILMER (14-1) VS. CARTHAGE (13-0)
When/Where: Noon, Friday, AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Coaches
Gilmer: Alan Metzel (1st season, 14-1)
Carthage: Scott Surratt (14th season, 178-28)
On the air: TV: Fox Sports Southwest; Radio: KYKX 105.7
HOW THEY GOT HERE
Gilmer: Def. Canton (54-21); Godley (42-20); Sunnyvale (31-14); Caddo Mills (38-14); Graham (35-21)
Carthage: Def. Gatesville (forfeit); Silsbee (49-0); Salado (35-7); China Spring (52-14); Wimberley (28-7)
WHEN GILMER HAS THE BALL
Gilmer: OL Matt Mauldin … OL Taylor Nealy … OL Jarot Ritter … OL Bodie Henson … OL Gavin Lhuillier ... QB Brandon Tennison (226-354-14, 3,747 yards, 38 TDs; 168 carries, 977 yards, 10 TDs) ... WR Dylan Fluellen (57 catches, 1,134 yards, 18 TDs) ... WR Rohan Fluellen (61 catches, 887 yards, 5 TDs) ... WR Mason Hurt (41 catches, 743 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR Marshae Spraglin (16 catches, 424 yards, 7 TDs) ... WR Jaydon Griffin (22 catches, 271 yards, 2 TDs) ... RB Davion Smith (68 carries, 555 yards, 9 TDs) ... RB Ashton Haynes (75 carries, 536 yards, 4 TDs) ... RB Jared Ward (46 carries, 467 yards, 5 TDs) ... RB Cody Guidry (41 carries, 212 yards, 2 TDs; 10 catches, 119 yards) ... RB Jaron Choyce (40 carries, 183 yards, 10 TDs)
Carthage: LB Kip Lewis (129 tackles, 15 TFL, 2 sacks, INT, 2 FR, FF) ... LB Camden Foster (106 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 FR) ... Je’Kerrick Johnson (51 tackles, 11 TFL, 2 sacks) .... DL Kylon Lister (66 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks, FF) ... DL Giancarlos Riascos (35 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks) ... DL Bobby Cooks (52 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 FR) ... DB Zay Woods (7 INTs, 4 PBU) ... DB Brandon King (5 INTs, 5 PBU) ... S Austin Morgan (62 tackles, 3 INTs, 3 PBU) ... Freddy Lynch (75 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks) ... LB Nate Marry (71 tackles, INT)
THEY SAID IT
“We had so many unforced errors in the first game. We can’t do those things — dropped passes, mishandled snaps, fumbles. We’ve got to take care of us then it gives us a chance to beat the guy or make the play. We’ve got to have some big plays. Their defense is so sound that you’re not going to have the 14-play drive. You’ve got to be able to get in space, make someone miss and go score,” — Metzel
“We can’t let Tennison get hot and what I mean by that is that he is such a multiple, versatile player. He’s got weapons and is one himself. We can’t let him have a field day out there in both areas. We’ve got to take one of the two away. They’ve got a lot of talent, the Fluellen brothers, Spraglin, Hurt, I can go on and on. They’ve got a new tailback in there that looks good (Haynes). They’re very talented offensively,” — Surratt
WHEN CARTHAGE HAS THE BALL
Gilmer: DL Matthew Burton (104 tackles, 23 TFL, 17 sacks, FF) ... LB Jett Jones (185 tackles, 18 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 5 PBU) ... LB Luke Watson (87 tackles, 17 TFL, 4 sacks) ... Omero Orona (100 tackles, 10 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 PBU, FF) ... LB Jaron Choyce (57 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks) ... Davion Smith (55 tackles, 2 INT, 5 PBU) ... Braelyn Ward (48 tackles, 8 TFL, 3.5 sacks) ... DB Marshae Spraglin (3 INTs, 4 PBU) ... DB Rohan Fluellen (31 tackles, 6 INTs, 9 PBU) ... DB Jaydon Griffin (33 tackles, 3 INT, 9 PBU) ... DB Dylan Fluellen (46 tackles, 11 PBU, 3 INT) ...
Carthage: OL Tee Kellum ... OL Zackary Carlisle ... OL Luke Jackson ... OL Karston Williams ... OL Kaed Staton ... QB Kai Horton (157-231-2, 2,681 yards, 31 TDs; Rushing TD) ... RB Mason Courtney (177 carries, 1,311 yards, 27 TDs; 20 catches, 351 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Craig McNew (44 catches, 709 yards, 8 TDs) ... WR Montrel Hatten Jr. (34 catches, 660 yards, 8 TDs) ... WR Kavonte Brown (20 catches, 339 yards, 4 TDs) ... TE Montrell Smith (12 catches, 199 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Noah Paddie (11 catches, 242 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR Braeden Wade (15 catches, 242 yards, 2 TDs)
THEY SAID IT
“We’ve got to slow down the run. We can’t let them dominate the line of scrimmage. Their first drive the first time was an 8-minute drive. They ran it down the field and scored. That may happen somewhere in the game but that cannot be a reoccurring thing. We’ve got to find a way to get them off the field,” — Metzel
“We’ve got to control the line of scrimmage. They’re very big and physical on the defensive line and we’ve got to protect the QB and get the run game going. They’re solid at linebacker and speed all over,” — Surratt
JUST THE NUMBERS
Gilmer is averaging 488.8 yards (266.1 passing/222.7 rushing) and 42.7 points per game ... The Buckeyes have 105 TFLs, 55.5 sacks and 22 INTs as a team ... The Buckeyes average 6.5 yards per carry with nine players with a rushing touchdown ... Gilmer has eight players with a receiving touchdown ... Carthage is averaging 425.9 yards (248 passing/177.9 rushing) and 43.7 points per game ... The Bulldogs allow an average of 166.7 yards (69.2 passing/97.5 rushing) and 7.9 points per game ... The Bulldogs have 82 TFLs, 16 sacks and 22 INTs as a team ... Teams are 92-189-22 passing and average 3.1 yards per carry against the Bulldogs ... Carthage averages 6.4 yards per carry with six players with a rushing touchdown ... The Bulldogs have eight players with a touchdown catch
DID YOU KNOW?
Carthage is in the state championship for the ninth time in program history and eighth since 2008. The Bulldogs have seven state titles (2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019) ... Gilmer is in the state championship for seventh time and sixth since 2004. The Buckeyes have three state titles (2004, 2009, 2014) ... The two teams played on September 25 with Carthage taking a 42-14 win ... Dylan Fluellen’s 18 touchdown catches this season is a Buckeye school record. Fluellen also holds school records in career receiving yards and touchdown receptions ... Horton has a career touchdown-to-interception ratio of 80-8 at Carthage