CARTHAGE (13-0) VS. MIDLOTHIAN HERITAGE (9-4)
Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight
Stadium: Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
Coaches
Heritage: Lee Wiginton
Carthage: Scott Surratt (13th season; 162-28)
Last week: Heritage 28, Palestine 0; Carthage 52, Crandall 21
Up next: Winner will meet either Lampasas or Liberty Hill in the Class 4A, Division I state semifinal next. Lampasas (12-1) and Liberty Hill (7-5) play at 2 p.m. Saturday in Cedar Park.
Players to watch
Heritage: QB Cade Sumbler (151-245-12, 2,458 yards, 30 TDs; 88 carries, 431 yards, 6 TDs) ... RB Cullen Stone (112 carries, 851 yards, 12 TDs; 22 catches, 259 yards, 2 TDs) ... RB Latray Miller (104 carries, 802 yards, 6 TDs) ... WR Jay Wilkerson (61 catches, 1,069 yards, 15 TDs) ... WR Haydon Wiginton (42 catches, 717 yards, 8 TDs) ... WR Daelin Rader (22 catches, 335 yards, 5 TDs) ... LB Konnor Jones-Searcy (138 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 4 sacks) ... LB D'Angelo Freeman (71 tackles, 19 TFL. 9.5 sacks) ...
Carthage: OL Tykiest Crawford ... OL Tee Kellum ... QB Kai Horton (208-339-5, 2,963 yards, 42 TDs) ... WR Kelvontay Dixon (54 catches, 907 yards, 15 TDs) ... WR Kel Williams (46 catches, 774 yards, 10 TDs) ... WR Craig McNew (26 catches, 429 yards, 7 TDs) ... RB Mason Courtney (170 carries, 1,251 yards, 14 TDs; 33 catches, 403 yards, 4 TDs) ... DL Quinton Owens (87 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 FF) ... DL Kylon Lister (83 tackles, 8 TFL) ... DL Quan Brown (8 TFL) ... LB Rayvon Ingram (93 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INTs) ... Jai Brazier (90 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks) ... DB Miles Halton (5 INTs) ... DB De'Aundre Bowman (8 PBU, 2 INTs) ... S Cole Whitlock (72 tackles, 2 INTs)
Did you know: Carthage is the home team ... The Bulldogs beat the Jaguars, 50-49, in overtime in the third round in 2018. Dixon scored the two-point conversion run for the one-point win after Carthage scored with one second on the clock ... Heritage forfeited a 23-7 district win over Crandall over the use of an ineligible player in October. Heritage self-reported the violation to the UIL after a player was ineligible after being ejected from the previous game, according to the Dallas Morning News ... Heritage averages 37.4 points and 405.4 yards (199.6 passing/205.8 rushing) per game and allows 26.2 points per game ... Carthage averages 41.3 points and 435.5 yards (250.5 passing/185 rushing) and allows 10.8 points and 172.9 yards (76.2 passing/96.7 rushing) per game ... The two teams have four opponents in common this season with Carthage going 4-0 against Crandall (52-21), Henderson (34-14), Palestine (43-0) and Athens (49-14). Heritage finished 3-1 due to the forfeit against Crandall, which they won 23-7, and had wins over Henderson (37-30 in overtime), Palestine (28-0) and Athens (75-42) ... Offensively, Heritage presses the 1-on-1 situations while on offense while staying balanced with a dual-threat quarterback, Surratt told the Panola Watchman. Defensively, Surratt told the newspaper that Jones-Searcy is the best linebacker the Bulldogs have seen this season and can 'dominate and take over a game.' ... The regional final round is the deepest run in program history for Heritage, who has gone 43-9 in four seasons of football ... Carthage is in the state quarterfinals for the fifth-straight year and has advances to the state semifinals in all five years
Twitter-sized preview: This game was an instant classic in 2018 but if the Bulldogs can stay balanced offensively with minimal mistakes and find a way to keep Heritage off-balanced then look for this rematch to be a little lighter on the drama.