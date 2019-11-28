Daingerfield (10-2) vs. Newton (11-1)
Time: Tonight, 7 p.m.
Stadium: Homer Bryce Stadium, Nacogdoches
Coaches
Daingerfield: Davin Nelson
Newton: Drew Johnston
Last week: Daingerfield 36, Blue Ridge 7; Newton 48, Troup 14
Up next: Tonight’s winner faces either Paul Pewitt or Bells in the regional semifinals next week
Players to watch
Daingerfield: QB Zaylon Jeter (98 of 176, 1,541 yards, 17 TD, 6 interceptions; 120 carries, 774 yards, 16 TD) … Jakobie Craver (183 carries, 1,670 yards, 18 TD; 17 catches, 217 yards, 2 TD) … Dee Lewis (19 of 37, 374 yards, 3 TD; 54 carries, 366 yards, 7 TD; 101 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles) … Tyrese Grant (38 catches, 782 yards, 9 TD; 5 interceptions) … Zavien Parker (23 catches, 384 yards, 4 TD; 45 tackles, 2 sacks) … Martez Allen (19 catches, 229 yards, 3 TD) … Evan Peel (144 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries) … Chad Reeves (109 tackles, 9 sacks) … T.J. Williams (68 tackles, 3 interceptions) … Tyke Black (8 sacks)
Newton: DeAnthony Gatson (165 carries, 1, 720 yards, 10 TD) … Kevin Watson (72 carries, 514 yards, 7 TD) … Valdarion Fowler (127 carries, 797 yards, 21 TD; 20 catches, 248 yards, 2 TD) … Dominique Seastrunk (19 catches, 339 yards, 5 TD) … Dreshawn Spiles (101 tackles, 8 sacks) … James Sylvester (74 tackles, 19 TFL, 11 sacks) … Israel Bowen (60 tackles, 15 TFL, 11 sacks)
Did you know: Daingerfield and Newton are meeting for the fourth time in the playoffs. In 2008, Daingerfield defeated Newton 21-18 in the fourth round and went on to defeat Cisco two weeks later in the state championship game. In 2009, Daingerfield defeated Newton 27-6 in the fourth round, winning another state title two weeks later. Newton earned a 21-0 win over the Tigers in 1998 in the Class A Division II championship game, and a year ago Newton rolled to a 79-12 win over the Tigers in a fourth-round playoff game held in Lufkin … Daingerfield has scored 457 points and allowed 211 this season, while Newton has scored 582 points and allowed 181 … Daingerfield opened the season with a 22-21 loss to Gunter. The Tigers’ other loss was a 35-28 decision to DeKalb back on Sept. 20, and Daingerfield has won eight in a row since that setback … The Tigers have won their two playoff games by a combined score of 54-7 … Daingerfield has bee in the playoffs five straight seasons and 12 of the last 13 years … Newton is a two-time defending state champion. The Eagles had won 33 straight games dating back to the 2017 season before falling to Gilmer, 16-0, back on Sept. 27
Twitter-sized preview: Daingerfield turned the ball over eight times – six in the first half – last season and never game themselves a chance against Newton.