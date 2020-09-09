Winona (0-2) vs. Elysian Fields (1-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Yellowjacket Stadium, Elysian Fields
Keep an eye on
Elysian Fields: Ryan Wilkerson (4 of 8, 82 yards, 2 Int; 8 carries, 80 yards, 1 TD) ... Trell Devers (16 carries, 72 yards, 1 TD; 9 tackles) ... Kyle Story (7 carries, 57 yards, 1 TD; 90-yard interception return) ... William Goodnight (1 TD rushing; six tackles, 2 sacks) ... Jackson Illingworth (3 catches, 64 yards; 23 tackles) ... Logan Presley (8 tackles) ... Ty Kirkland (9 tackles) ... Justin Kitchen (7 tackles) ... Mathew Morgan (7 tackles)
Winona: Arimon Ford ... Julio Zuniga ... Manny Garcia ... Peyton Snow
Quick hits: Elysian Fields opened the season wit ha 34-20 win over Harmony two weeks ago, but had last week’s schedule game against Joaquin called off due to inclement weather ... Winona opened the season with a 2-0 loss to Lone Oak, and fell 19-14 to Frankston last week ... Since 2004, the Yellowjackets and Wildcats have met 10 times, with Elysian Fields earning eight wins ... Winona won last year’s meeting, 41-34, but before that Elysian Fields had won three in a row ... The teams have met four times in the playoffs, all in the first round, and Winona has won all four meetings — 41-24 in 1982, 21-7 in 1985, 15-14 in 1986 and 35-7 in 1987
Up next: Elysian Fields at Daingerfield; Alto at Winona
JACK STALLARD