ETBU (2-3, 1-2) vs. McMurry (0-5, 0-4)
Time: Today 2 p.m.
Stadium: Ornelas Stadium, Marshall
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
McMurry: Jordan Neal
Last week: Mary Hardin-Baylor 50, ETBU 14; McMurry bye
Up next: Howard Payne at ETBU; Southwestern at McMurry
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Brian Baca, Sr. (108-171, 1,247 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs) … RB Jeremiah Robertson, Sr. (71 carries, 344 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Jalen Blanton, Jr. (23 catches, 349 yards, 4 TDs) … WR Samarick Paul, Jr., (14 catches, 216 yards, 3 TDs) … LB Anton Clark, Sr. (40 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble) … LB Donovan Graham, So. (36 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 PBU) … Grant LaPoint-Teate, Sr. (15 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU) … DB Zach Pike, Fr. (36 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery) … DL James Wright, IV, Fr. (25 tackles, 4 TFL, 2.5 sacks)
McMurry: RB Dee Robinson, Fr. (60 carries, 243 yards, 2 TDs) … QB Xavier Alexander, Sr. (56-117, 767 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs) … WR Kevin Hurley, Jr., Sr. (14 catches, 287 yards, 1 TD) … WR Eriel Dorsey, Sr. (10 catches, 287 yards, 1 TD) … DB Christopher Baker, Fr. (31 tackles) … DB Ke’Shaun Jnofinn (30 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble) … LB Josh Smith, Jr. (30 tackles, 2.5 TFL)
Did you know: This is the fourth straight year for the two teams to meet. ETBU has won the last three games with a combined score of 195-59. McMurry won in 2015 in a 49-22 final.