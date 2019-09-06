East Texas Baptist (0-0) vs. Wisconsin-Platteville (0-0)
Time: 1 p.m. today
Stadium: Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium, Platteville, Wisconsin
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
Wisconsin Platteville: Mike Emendorfer
Up next: ETBU Bye; Wisconsin-Platteville vs. Thomas More
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Brian Baca, Sr.; RB Jeremiah Robertson, Sr.; WR Tariq Gray, Jr.; RB Justin Ward, Jr,; LB Anton Clark; Sr.; DL Drew Brewster, Sr.; DB Aaron Buckley, Jr.; DB Malik Mason, Sr.
Wisconsin-Platteville: QB Colin Scheutz, Jr.; RB Bo Babich, Jr.; WR Donald Allender, Jr.; RB Wyatt Thompson, Sr.; LB Eric Siedenburg, Jr.; DB Tyler Reinhardt; Sr.; DB Luke Johnson, Sr.
Did you know: Last year’s meeting was the first ever between the two teams. The Pioneers made a 42-point comeback to earn the 59-44 win. The Tigers will be the first team from Texas to ever play in E. Davis Pioneer Stadium.
Nathan Hague