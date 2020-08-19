Weston Griffis begins his first season as head coach at Spring Hill tonight when the Panthers travel to Mount Vernon for a scrimmage.
It’s his first year as the team’s head coach, but not his first year around the players.
“This is our second year in the system,” said Griffis, who was the team’s offensive coordinator a year ago. “I’ve been very impressed with the kids. They understand how to practice now, and it amazes me how much more physical we’ve been practicing compared to where we were this time last year.”
The Panthers, coming off a 6-6 season a year ago, will visit Mount Vernon for the lone scrimmage before kicking things off for real at home on Aug. 28 against Sabine. Griffis said the teams will run a total of 48 plays in a controlled portion of the scrimmage before ending things with a live quarter of action.
Spring Hill snapped a 12-year playoff drought a year ago, and defeated Caddo Mills (23-12) in the opening round of the postseason before falling to Waco Connally in area action. The win over Caddo Mills was the Panthers’ first playoff victory in 15 seasons.
Mount Vernon went 8-3 last season in Art Briles’ first year at the helm. The Tigers fell to Sabine, 20-14, in the bi-district playoffs.
Griffis said he has been impressed with the play of running backs Devonte Powers and Michael Marrs, receivers Tyrese Jones and Eric Morrow and quarterbacks Brennan Ferguson and Jax Stovall, but it all starts up front for the Panthers where four starters return from 2019.
“I’ve been very impressed with that group,” Griffis said of left guard Gavin Amerson, center Brandon Krenek, right guard Colby Bowles and right tckle Aaron Collier.
“We’re very fortunate to have five guys back on the offensive line who played every snap in 12 games last year. They are the leaders.”
Tony Natera played on the offensive front last season also, but he has been moved to tight end on offense and nose guard on defense.
Ferguson and Stovall are battling for the starting quarterback spot left vacated by four-year starter Gage White.
“They are both doing a great job, and it’s hard to say right now who is leading the race,” Griffis said. “They’ve both stepped up and shown great attitude, effort and work ethic. Both have different styles of play, and I would feel very comfortable right now going with either one of them.”
The Panthers return only four starters on the defensive side, but Griffis is pleased with how the younger players have stepped up to fill vacancies left by graduation — especially up front.
“It’s really more excitement than concern,” he said of the competition on the defensive line. “We lost three very good defensive linemen, but I’m excited to see how these guys respond to live action. I’m impressed with them so far in practice. They have big shoes to fill, but they know that and they are fighting their tails off.”
The Panthers will compete in District 8-4A Division II this season with Gilmer, Pleasant Grove, Pittsburg, North Lamar and Liberty-Eylau.
Mount Vernon will be in District 8-3A Division I along with Mineola, Bonham, Commerce, Howe, Pottsboro, Rains and Winnsboro.