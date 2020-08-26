NO. 5 CLASS 4A DII GILMER
VS. NO. 6 CLASS 3A DI GLADEWATERTime: 7:30 p.m. Friday. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight, but was changed due to a threat of severe weather.
Stadium: Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium, 2201 West Gay Ave., Gladewater 75647
Coaches
Gilmer: Alan Metzel (1st year as head coach)
Gladewater: Jonny Louvier (1st year as head coach, 10-12 overall record)
Last year: Gilmer finished 10-4 advancing to Class 4A DII quarterfinals; Gladewater finished 10-4 advancing to Class 3A DI quarterfinals
Up next: Gilmer at Henderson; Spring Hill at Gladewater
WHEN GILMER HAS THE BALL
Players to watch
Gilmer: WR Dylan Fluellen, Sr., 6-2, 180 … RB Davion Smith, Sr., 5-11, 165 … QB Mason Hurt, Sr., 6-2, 180 … RB Brandon Tennison, Jr., 5-10, 160
Gladewater: OLB Eli Kates, Jr., 6-2, 233 … DB Justice Hassek, Sr., 6-1, 150 … DT Zac Shipp, Jr., 5-11, 274 … DT Devin Walker, Jr., 5-9, 234
WHEN GLADEWATER HAS THE BALL
Gladewater: RB Eligia Carter, Sr., 6-0, 175 … WR DJ Allen, Jr., 6-0, 183 … C Trent Bolt, Sr., 6-0, 273 … QB Tristan Holmes, Sr., 5-9, 181
Gilmer: OLB Luke Watson, Sr., 6-2, 195… DB Marshae Spraglin, Sr., 5-10 155 … DL Brycen Jimmerson, Sr., 6-0, 225 … DL Matthew Burton, Jr., 6-0, 240
Quick hits: Separated by 14 miles down U.S. 271, Gladewater and Gilmer seem like natural rivals. The series dates back 91 years to when they first met on the gridiron in 1929. Gilmer won that first encounter 77-0 and the Buckeyes have won 15 straight in the series. Gilmer owns a 34-25-2 lead in the series.
Gladewater’s last victory came in 2001 when none other than Jonny Louvier guided the Bears to a 20-14 overtime thriller with an interception to seal the victory.
Gilmer prevailed in the classic playoff tilt at Lobo Stadium in 2014 by a 41-35 count. The Buckeyes also earned victories of 35-28 in 2016 and 49-39 in 2017, the last time the two schools met.
Did you know: Since 2001, the Buckeyes have made the playoffs every year (19), while the Bears have qualified for the playoffs 12 times during that same span.
GEORGE WHITLEY