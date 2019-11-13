Gilmer (7-3) vs. Farmersville (2-8)
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: TMF Rose Stadium, Tyler
Coaches
Gilmer: Matt Turner
Farmersville: Bobby Ellis
Last week: Gilmer 44, Liberty-Eylau 0; Sunnyvale 42, Farmersville 0
Up next: Winner gets the winner of Wills Point-Fairfield
Players to watch
Gilmer: RB Darrell Bush (154 carries, 866 yards, 13 TDs) … QB Mason Hurt, (127 of 242 passing, 1,771 yards, 16 TDs, 8 INT) … WR Dylan Fluellen, (36 receptions, 612 yards, 5 TDs) … MLB Matthew Burton (69 tackles) … OLB Grant Couture, (89 tackles)
Farmersville: RB Anthony Hooks … WR Slade Thomas … WR Blake Reynolds … MLB Randel Johnson … DE Leo Bernal
Did you know: The Gilmer Buckeyes are in the playoffs for a 19th straight year. The Buckeyes have qualified for the postseason 20 of the last 22 seasons and have state titles in 2004, 2009 and 2014. Matt Turner, in his fifth year as Buckeye boss, has won 50 games. The Fightin’ Farmers of Famervsille won their only state title in 2007.The Farmers are in the postseason for the 31st time in school history and for a third time in four years. But the sodbusters haven’t exactly been dominating the past two years with an overall record of 3-16.
Twitter-sized preview: Gilmer comes into this evening’s contest with 80 playoff wins in school history. That ranks the Buckeyes among the Top 20 in playoff victories all-time statewide. They are currently tied for 18th with another playoff heavyweight, Stephenville.