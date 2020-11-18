Gilmer (10-1) vs. Godley (7-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight; Hanby Stadium, Mesquite
Last week: Gilmer 54, Canton 21; Godley 41, Quinlan Ford 12
Keep an eye on
Gilmer: QB Brandon Tennison (160-247-13, 2,810 yards, 31 TDs; 97 carries, 596 yards, 7 TDs) ... RB Davion Smith (67 carries, 525 yards, 8 TDs) ... RB Jared Ward (45 carries, 464 yards, 5 TDs) ... WR/DB Dylan Fluellen (43 catches, 858 yards, 15 TDs; 2 INTs, 6 PBUs) ... WR Mason Hurt (29 catches, 600 yards, 3 TDs) ... WR/DB Rohan Fluellen (34 catches, 555 yards, 5 TDs; 5 INTs) ... WR Marshae Spraglin (13 catches, 328 yards, 5 TDs) ... DL Matthew Burton (71 tackles, 18 TFL, 13 sacks) ... ATH Jett Jones (126 tackles, 16 TFL, 5.5 sacks) ... LB Luke Watson (68 tackles, 17 TFL), 4 sacks) ... Omero Orona (55 tackles, 8 TFL, 7 sacks)
Godley: QB Caden Burke (176-302-6, 3,320 yards, 36 TDs; 4 rushing TDs) ... RB Kolby Bartlett (138 carries, 1,405 yards, 12 TDs; 35 catches, 449 yards, 8 TDs; 77 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 FF) ... WR Parker Priddy (61 catches, 1,144 yards, 9 TDs; 110 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 INTs) ... WR Drew Coleman (44 catches, 838 yards, 10 TDs; 59 tackles) ... Landry. McKittrick (18 catches, 442 yards, 5 TDs) ... Logan Payne (2 INTs)
Quick hits: Gilmer is the visiting team ... The Buckeyes are in the second round for the 14th-straight season ... Godley is in the area round for the first time since 2017 ... Gilmer has 5,219 total yards this season. Godley has 5,310 ... Godley averages 308.2 passing and 166.3 rushing yards per game. Gilmer averages 276.9 passing and 206.6 rushing per game ... Gilmer allows 23.6 points per game. Godley allows 28.3
Up next: Tonight's winner will meet either Mexia or Sunnyvale in the 4A, D2, Region 2 semifinal round