GILMER VS. GRAHAM
Time: 7:30 p.m. tonight
Stadium: Children’s Health Stadium, Prosper
Records: Gilmer 13-1; Graham 11-1
Coaches
Gilmer: Alan Metzel (1st season, 13-1)
Graham: Kenny Davidson (11th season, 104-37; 213-127 overall)
Last week: Gilmer 38, Caddo Mills 14; Graham 23, Celina 21
Up next: Winner will meet winner of Carthage vs. Wimberley in the Class 4A, Division II state championship at Noon, Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
WHEN GILMER HAS THE BALL
Gilmer: QB Brandon Tennison (208-329-14, 3,473 yards, 36 TDs; 150 carries, 858 yards, 8 TDs) ... RB Davion Smith (68 carries, 555 yards, 9 TDs) ... RB Ashton Haynes (69 carries, 518 yards, 4 TDs) ... RB Jared Warnd (45 carries, 464 yards, 5 TDs) ... RB Jaron Choyce (40 carries, 183 yards, 10 TDs) ... WR Dylan Fluellen (52 catches, 1,031 yards, 17 TDs) ... WR Rohan Fluellen (54 catches, 801 yards, 5 TDs) ... WR Mason Hurt (38 catches, 714 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR Marshae Spraglin (15 catches, 375 yards, 6 TDs)
Graham: S Hugo Murillo (91 tackles, 2 TFL) ... LB JJ Lee (81 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks) ... DL Landon Hebert (55 tackles, 10 TFL, 9 sacks, 2 FF) ... LB Corey Ballew (78 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FF) ... Raider Horn (78 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 INTs, 3 FF) ... DB Lawson Wenninger (4 INTs, 4 PBU)
WHEN GRAHAM
HAS THE BALL
Gilmer: DL Matthew Burton (95 tackles, 21 TFL, 15 sacks) ... LB Jett Jones (115 tackles, 18 TFL, 7.5 sacks) ... LB Luke Watson (87 tackles, 17 TFL, 4 sacks) ... Omero Orona (74 tackles, 9 TFL, 7 sacks) ... DB Rohan Fluellen (24 tackles, 6 INTs, 6 PBU) ... DB Marshae Spraglin (3 INTs) ... DB Jaydon Griffin (31 tackles, 8 PBU, 2 INTs) ... LB Jacob Choyce (48 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks)
Graham: QB Hunter Lanham (146-245-4, 2,430 yards, 33 TDs) ... RB Daniel Gilbertson (232 carries, 1,838 yards, 28 TDs; 23 catches, 390 yards, 5 TDs) ... WR Matthew Lindquist (43 catches, 738 yards, 7 TDs) ... WR Tre Alveraz (29 catches, 500 yards, 6 TDs) ... WR Regan Carter (27 catches, 382 yards, 7 TDs) ... WR Ryan Grimsley (12 catches, 127 yards, 5 TDs) ... OL Parker Johnson
QUICK HITS
Buckle up, this one has all the potential for some major fireworks as two explosive offenses square off in the final four in 4A, DII.
Both teams come in averaging over 40 points and over 400 yards per game. The defenses haven’t fared too poorly wither with the Steers allowing just 12.8 points per game and the Buckeyes giving up 22 per game, a number that drops to 14 in their nine-game winning streak since a 42-14 loss to Carthage, who is among the last four standing as well.
Both teams are fairly balanced. The Steers average 413.9 yards – 202.6 rushing and 211.3 passing – per game while the Buckeyes have rushed for an average of 228.2 and thrown for 265.6 per contest.
You get the idea.
This will come down to the defenses. Again, they’re similar. Graham gives up 249.5 yards per game and the Buckeyes have surrendered 279.6 per game.
There will be little room for error or empty possessions in this one and turnovers will be costly.
All in all, get ready for a shootout.
DID YOU KNOW?Both teams have appeared in five semifinals in the past nine seasons ... This is Gilmer’s ninth overall appearance and Graham is making the trip for the seventh time ... This is the third meeting all-time between the two programs. Graham took an 18-0 win in 1932, according to Gilmer football historian Joe Dodd. Gilmer won in the state semifinals, 50-7, in 2012 to advance to the state championship ... Graham offensive coordinator Kyle Wheeler is a 2005 Gilmer graduate and a member of the Buckeyes’ 2004 state championship team ... Both teams started football in 1914. Gilmer has played 107 consecutive seasons. Graham canceled in 1918 due to World War I, according to Dodd.
HAYDEN HENRY