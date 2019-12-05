Gilmer (10-3) vs. Pleasant Grove (12-1)
Time: 7 p.m., tonight
Stadium: Lobo Stadium
Coaches
Gilmer: Matt Turner
Pleasant Grove: Josh Gibson
Last week: Gilmer 35, Waco Connally 20; Pleasant Grove 49, Sunnyvale 28
Up next: Winner will meet either Midland Greenwood or Iowa Park in the Class 4A, Division II state semifinal next. Greenwood (13-0) and Iowa Park (12-1) meet at 7 p.m. tonight at Abilene Christian University.
Players to watch
Gilmer: OL Devon King ... OL Blake Olivares ... RB Darrell Bush (189 carries, 1,168 yards, 19 TDs) ... QB Mason Hurt (140-262-9, 1,957 yards, 18 TDs) ... QB/ATH Brandon Tennison (15-27-0, 236 yards, TD; 70 carries, 334 yards, 7 TDs) ... WR Dylan Fluellen (40 catches, 669 yards, 6 TDs) ... WR Eddie Ray (33 catches, 500 yards, 8 TDs) ... ATH Davion Smith (61 carries, 528 yards, 6 TDsl INT, 10 PBU) ... ATH DJ Shead (49 carries, 345 yards, 6 TDs) ... LB Grant Couture (111 tackles, 13 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 FF) ... LB Matthew Burton (101 tackles, 12 TFL, 5 sacks) ... DL Brycen Jimmerson (62 tackles, 13 TFL, 4 sacks) ... LB Carson Barber (7 TFL) .. DB Marshae Spraglin (4 INTs, 3 PBU) ... ATH Jaydon Griffin (2 INTs, 3 PBU)
Pleasant Grove: DL/TE Landon Jackson (71 tackles, 29 TFL, 15 sacks, 7 FF, 6 PBU) ... LB/FB Nick Martin (61 tackles, 21.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks; 44 carries, 350 yards, 6 TDs) ... DL/TE Marcus Burris (41 tackles, 7 TFL, 8 sacks) ... DL Cameron Weekly (34 tackles, 11 TFL) ... S/WR Sergio Rodriguez (4 INTs, 7 PBU; 29 catches, 775 yards, 13 TDs) ... LB Dylan Hopkins (43 tackles, 7 TFL) ... OL Camren Weekly ... OL Jordan Stuart ... OL Landon Watlington ... OL Alex Murphy ... RB Bruce Garrett (161 carries, 1,318 yards, 14 TDsl 10 catches, 159 yards, 3 TDs) ... QB Ben Harmon (70-128-2, 1,483 yards, 23 TDs; 75 carries, 382 yards, 6 TDs) ... RB Logan Johnson (75 carries, 701 yards, 7 TDs) ... RB KJ Hicks (87 carries, 640 yards, 10 TDs)
Did you know: Pleasant Grove is the home team ... The Hawks pulled away from a 21-17 lead at halftime for a 37-24 win over the Buckeyes in the regular season, including a Gilmer safety ... Pleasant Grove allowed 35 points in a loss to Carthage, who beat Gilmer, 24-15 ... The two teams met in the second round of the playoffs in 2018 with PG grabbing a 56-28 win on the way to a state championship appearance ... Gilmer averages 36 points and 389.9 yards (168.7 passing/221.2 rushing) and allows 19 points per game ... Pleasant Grove averages 44 points and 457.9 yards (124.1 passing/333.8 rushing) and allows 17.6 points per game ... Gilmer is in the regional finals for the first time since 2016 and for the sixth time since 2011. The Buckeyes last advanced to the state semifinals in 2016 ... Pleasant Grove is in the state quarterfinals for the third-straight season and advanced to the semifinals in all three trips, winning a state championship in 2017 ... Tennison, a sophomore, started at quarterback against Connally in place of Hurt, who was out with an injury. His status is unknown for tonight.
Twitter-sized preview: History and previous meetings are thrown out the window in rematches and the playoffs. Pleasant Grove has continued to roll and Gilmer has picked up steam. PG pulled away late in the first meeting and the Buckeyes need a crisp showing on both sides of the ball early.
Hayden Henry