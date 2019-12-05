GLADEWATER (10-3) VS. POTTSBORO (13-0)
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs
Coaches
Gladewater: John Berry (6th year, 47-24)
Pottsboro: Matt Poe (14th year, 129-41)
Last week: Gladewater 27, Winnsboro 7; Pottsboro 38, Malakoff 31
Up next: Winner plays the winner of Brock-Pilot Point
Players to watch
Gladewater: QB Tristan Holmes (35 of 81 passing, 686 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INT; 36 carries, 254 yards, 5 TDs) … RB Eligia Carter (145 carries, 1,035 yards, 17 TDs; 7 receptions, 209 yards, 1 TD) … RB Malachi Gordon (134 carries, 733 yards, 8 TDs) … FB Devin Walker (86 carries, 464 yards, 3 TDs) … WR D.J. Allen (16 receptions, 462 yards, 8 TDs; 35 carries, 221 yards, 3 TDs) … TE Jaylin Robertson (10 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD) … DB Robert Hodges (110 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INT) … DB Nicklaus Lincoln (71 tackles,2 TFL, 7 INT) … OLB Eli Kates (56 tackles, 13 TFL, 6 sacks) … ILB Austin Moran (100 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks) … ILB Zach Villareal (168 tackles, 14 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT)
Pottsboro: QB Brayden Plyler (137 of 218 passing, 2,013 yards, 23 TDs, 5 INT; 149 carries, 830 yards, 16 TDs) … RB Cy Shope (208 carries, 1,821 yards, 33 TDs; 15 receptions, 292 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Titus Lyons (60 receptions, 955 yards, 14 TDs) … WR Ezra Fritts (24 receptions, 356 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Jasek Hooker (17 receptions, 277 yards, 3 TDs) … OLB Zachary Wideman (145 tackles) … DE Silas Barr (90 tackles, 5.5 sacks) … NG Keatyn Eitelman (75 tackles, 3 sacks) … MLB Austin Cates (74 tackles, 1 sack) … OLB Riley Deaton (57 tackles, 5 sacks) … DB Tyler Farris (43 tackles, 5 INT)
What to watch: Gladewater's John Berry believes his team made the turn when they moved the athletic D.J. Allen from quarterback to wide receiver at midseason. The results are irrefutable as the Bears have won seven of eight games with Tristan Holmes taking snaps. Allen, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the area's top pass catchers. Possessing good size and speed, Alen can make the impossible catch a reality. Suffice it to say the sophomore sensation should have DI recruiters on high alert the next couple seasons. Allen averages 29 yards per haul and has scored touchdowns on exactly half his 16 receptions. This has opened up Gladewater's offense and gives it a two dimensional look that defenses have to honor. Holmes has proved deftly efficient and makes good choices with the ball. Halfback Eligia Carter, who has been slowed somewhat by injuries, hasn't scratched the surface of what he can do to a defense. The Bears should not be taken lightly. Pottsboro is a machine and worthy of its Top 10 state ranking. The Cardinals average 7.0 yards per rush and build around Cy Shope at halfback. Shope averages almost 9 yards per touch and is nearing 2K for the season. He's also scored a team-best 33 TDs on the ground. Gladewater's defense will definitely have its hands full with this talented running back. Pottsboro's QB Brayden Plyler is another key cog in the wheel of success for the Cardinals. Plyler completes 63% percent of his passes and and totaled 2,013 yards with a 23/5 TD to INT ratio. He's also rushed for 16 TDs and has 830 yards on the ground. These two teams are on a collision course and it's going to come down to simple execution. Both run deliberate attacks and the fewest mistakes will most likely spell the difference in victory and defeat.
Twitter-sized preview: (280 characters or less) Gladewater makes a bid for only its second trip to the state semifinals in school history. A rich and proud football program, it's been well-documented that the Bears have never grabbed that elusive brass ring. Gladewater's 1989 team, under the late Jack Murphy, advanced to the semifinals before bowing out to Vernon. The Bears have been to this stage in 1969, 1975, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1989, 2001 and 2013.