Harleton vs. San Augustine
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Lion Stadium, Henderson
Records: Harleton 10-2; San Augustine 12-0
Keep an eye on
Harleton: QB Grayson Handlin (47 of 84, 744 yards, 6 TDs, 8 INTs) … RB Hunter Wallace (275 carries, 2,098 yards, 30 TDs) … FB Cole Ring (101 carries, 810 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Kobe Ferguson (14 catches, 227 yards, 2 TDs) … DE Jaydn Salazar (68 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 3 sacks) … DE Taber Childs (86 tackles, 24.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries) … DE Brady King (84 tackles, 26.5 TFL, 11 sacks, 3 forced fumbles) … DB Blake Weaver (22 tackles, 5 Ints, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 TDs).
San Augustine: QB Jayden Hicks (77 of 128, 1,694 yards, 25 TDs, 3 INTs; 70 carries, 766 yards, 14 TDs) … RB Kevorian Barnres (101 carries, 1,794 yards, 28 TDs) … RB Tijay Thomas-Davis (79 carries, 948 yards, 15 TDs) … WR JaVarius Miller (23 carries, 546 yards, 9 TDs) … LB Donta Barnes (120 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble) … DT Eulalio Carranza (68 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 sack) … DL Cory Clifton (54 tackles, 5 sacks).
Did you know: The last time these two teams met was in the first round of the 2014 playoffs where the Wolves came away with the 24-13 victory. If the Wildcats beat the Wolves this time around, there’s a good chance they could meet Joaquin in a rematch of the District 9-2A DI championship. Expect a heavy dose of run from the Wildcats. Their defense will have the tough task of trying to contain a dual-threat quarterback in Jayden Hicks.
Last week: Harleton 29, Carlisle 27; San Augustine 84, Normangee 46
Up next: Winner gets the winner of Joaquin and Groveton