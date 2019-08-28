Hughes Springs vs. Hamshire-Fannett

Time: Tonight, 7 p.m.

Stadium: Abe Martin Stadium, Lufkin

Coaches

Hughes Springs: Chris Edwards

Hamshire-Fannett: Mark Waggoner

Last year: Hughes Springs 16, Hamshire-Fannett 13

Up next: Arp at Hughes Springs; Kountze at Hamshire-Fannett

Players to watch

Hughes Springs: RB Isaiah Bolden … QB Andrew Gaul … OL Hudson Brabham … LB Jace Ratley … LB Tyson Daigle

Hamshire-Fannett: QB Marcus Morris … OL Layne Berry … LB Kyle Saurage … DL Jacob Garza

Did you know: Gaul rushed for one TD and passed for another in last year’s win for Hughes Springs against Hamshire-Fannett … Hughes Springs has been to the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons, missing out in 2016. A year ago, the Mustangs finished with a 5-6 record under Edwards, who is 87-50 at the school

Twitter-sized preview: The Mustangs must find a way to slow down Morris, who had a combined 2,800 yards and 29 touchdowns rushing and passing a year ago, if they want to open another season in the win column

Jack Stallard

