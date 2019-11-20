Malakoff (10-1) vs. Jefferson (9-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. tonight; Jack Murphy Bear Stadium, Gladewater
Keep an eye on
Malakoff: QB Darion Peace (9 for 9 passing, 125 yards, 3 TDs last week against Commerce) ... RB Dedric Davis (5 carries, 102 yards, last week against Commerce) ... RB Duce Hart (10 carries, 72 yards last week against Commerce) ,,, FB Keevy Rose (6 carries, 44 yards, 2 TDs last week against Commerce) ... WR Andreas Garrett (5 receptions, 99 yards, 2 TDs last week against Commerce)
Jefferson: QB Kylan Thomas (50 of 82 passing, 811 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INT; 121 carries, 1,293 yards, 20 TDs) … RB Dee Black (164 carries, 1,697 yards, 15 TDs) … WR Chris Shephard (27 receptions, 468 yards, 4 TDs) OT Justin Rogers ... OG Carson Harper … OLB Kahlil Brasher (114 tackles) … OLB Dimuantrez Haggerty (134 tackles) ... DE Tyler Cherry (134 tackles) ... OLB Kenneth Bell (88 tackles)
Did you know: Malakoff’s rise in 11 years under Jamie Driskell has been nothing short of spectacular ... The Tigers have won 109 games in Driskell’s tenure and advanced all the way to the state finals in 2016. To put it all in proper perspective, Malakoff won 49 games the previous 11 campaigns to Driskell’s arrival ... Driskell has guided the Tigers to postseason all 11 of seasons and won four district crowns ... He’s also the son of legendary Texas High School coaching icon Monte Jack Driskell ... Malakoff has outscored its opposition 554-93, while Jefferson has outpointed its opponents 440-174.
Last week: Malakoff 49, Commerce 3; Jefferson 36, West Rusk 13
Up Next: Winners faces the winner of Pottsboro-Sabine
George Whitley