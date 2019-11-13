Jefferson (8-2) vs. West Rusk (7-3)
Time: 7 p.m., tonight
Stadium: Lobo Stadium, Longview
Coaches
Jefferson: Antwain Jimmerson (4th season, 40-16 at Jefferson; 141-38 overall)
West Rusk: Nick Harrison (1st season, 7-3)
Last week: Jefferson 41, Redwater 7; West Rusk 37, Winnsboro 33 on Nov. 1
Up next: Winner will meet either Malakoff (9-1) or Commerce (4-6) in a Class 3A, Division I, Region II area round playoff next. Malakoff and Commerce meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Terrell.
Players to watch
Jefferson: QB Kylan Thomas (59-99-5, 944 yards, 9 TDs; 109 carries, 1,216 yards, 16 TDs) ... RB Dee Black (154 carries, 1,749 yards, 11 TDs; 6 catches, 110 yards, TD) ... WR Christian Shephard (27 catches, 468 yards, 6 TDs) ... WR Malik Brasher (7 catches, 134 yards, 2 TDs) ... DL Tyler Cherry (115 tackles, 13 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 FF, 4 FR) ... LB Dimauntrez Haggerty (134 tackles, 7 TFL) ... LB Khalil Brasher (101 tackles, 8 TFL, FF, FR) ... LB Kenneth Bell (75 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 FF) ... DB Carlos Jackson (4 INTs, 11 PBU)
West Rusk: QB Jaylon Shelton (74-128-6, 1,072 yards, 9 TDs; 127 carries, 947 yards, 16 TDs) ... RB/DB Gavin Smith (123 carries, 1,184 yards, 12 TDs; 24 catches, 339 yards, 2 TDs; 3 INTs, 8 PBU) ... WR/DB Talon Winings (37 catches, 612 yards, 6 TDs; 4 INTs, 7 PBU) ... WR Andon Mata (8 catches, 162 yards, 3 TDs) ... LB Coltan Mills (132 tackles, 8 TFL) ... DL Rod Woodson (112 tackles, 19 TFL, 4 sacks, 4 FF) ... LB Jimmie Harper (103 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks) ... DL Alvaro Cortez (55 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks) ... LB Jeremiah Edwards (52 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 FF, 2 sacks)
Did you know: West Rusk is the home team tonight ... Jefferson is averaging 40.4 points and 444.9 yards (342.2 rushing/102.7 passing). The Bulldogs are allowing 16.1 points and 249.8 yards (188.6 rushing/61.2 passing) per game against opponents with a combined 44-56 record ... West Rusk is averaging 34.9 points and 424.9 yards (283.9 rushing/141 passing) per game. The Raiders are allowing 24.4 points per game against opponents with a combined 46-54 record ... Jefferson has 87 stops behind the line of scrimmage. West Rusk has 90 ... West Rusk advanced to the second round last in 2017 ... Jefferson advanced to the second round in 2018 ... Both teams played 2-8 Arp this season with West Rusk notching a 35-6 win and Jefferson winning, 38-8
Twitter-sized preview: This is one of the more intriguing first-round matchups in the area. Both teams have put up numbers offensively and held opponents to low totals throughout the year. Miscues will be very costly in what should be an entertaining game at Lobo Stadium.