Kilgore College vs. Cisco College
Records
Kilgore: 3-0, 2-0
Cisco: 2-0, 0-0
Time: 7 p.m. tonight
Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
Cisco: Russell Thompson
Last week: Kilgore 35, New Mexico Military Institute 26; Cisco 56, Texas A&T 7
Up next: Kilgore at Northeastern Oklahoma; Navarro at Cisco
Players to watch
Kilgore: QB Jacob Frazier (52 of 77, 869 yards, 8 TD, 2 Int; 16 carries, 84 yards, 3 TD) … RB Earnest Crownover (27 carries, 134 yards, 1 TD; 1 TD receiving) … RB Scooter Adams (21 carries, 101 yards; 7 catches, 74 yards, 2 TD) … WR Omar Manning (14 catches, 369 yards, 3 TD) … WR Gabe Douglas (11 catches, 196 yards, 2 TD) … LB Quinton Sharkey (32 tackles, interception) … LB Keith Harris (21 tackles) … DL Dominic Livingston (16 tackles, 2 sacks) … DB Geovante Howard (2 interceptions)
Cisco: QB Donovan Davenport (19 of 30, 243 yards, 2 TD, 2 Int) … RB Greg Garner (29 carries, 164 yards, 2 TD) … WR Darion Chafin (7 catches, 102 yards, 2 TD) … LB SeseAumavae (13 tackles) … DL Blake Thomas (3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles)
Did you know: Kilgore’s next win will be the 500th in school history. The Rangers are 499-293-14 heading into tonight’s game … Tonight’s meeting is the 48th between Kilgore and Cisco, with KC holding a 32-15-1 advantage … The teams first met back in 1964, battling to a 16-16 tie … Kilgore and Butler (Kansas) are tied at No. 2 in the latest NJCAA national poll behind top-ranked Hutchinson (Kansas) … Trinity Valley (13), Blinn (16) and Northeastern Oklahoma (20) are other ranked teams this week from the SWJCFC, and Cisco received votes
Around the SWJCFC: New Mexico Military (1-2, 0-2) at Air Force Prep (Friday); Tyler (1-2, 1-1) at Navarro (0-3, 0-2); Northeastern Oklahoma (1-1, 0-0) at Trinity Valley (2-0, 2-0); Rezolution Prep at Blinn (2-1, 1-1)
Jack Stallard