Kilgore College vs. NE Oklahoma
Records: Kilgore 3-1, 2-1; NEO 1-2, 0-1
Time: 6 p.m. tonight
Stadium: Robertson Field, Miami, Oklahoma
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
NEO: Zach Allen
Last week: Cisco 38, Kilgore 23; Trinity Valley 27, NEO 8
Up next: Texas A&T at Kilgore; NEO at Navarro
Players to watch
Kilgore: OL Steve Hubbard (6-3, 355) … OL Mose Jeffery (6-5, 330) … OL Sidney Walker (6-3, 285) … OL Jaime Davis (6-3, 305) … OL Rodquice Chaney (6-5, 338) … QB Jacob Frazier (74 of 97, 1,200 yards, 11 TD, 4 interceptions; 28 carries, 202 yards, 3 TD) … RB Earnest Crownover (31 carries, 162 yards, 1 TD) … RB Scooter Adams (25 carries, 117 yards; 7 catches, 74 yards, 2 TD) … WR Omar Manning (24 catches, 510 yards, 4 TD) … Gabe Douglas (17 catches, 293 yards, 3 TD) … LB Quinton Sharkey (41 tackles) … LB Keith Harris (27 tackles) … DL Sedrick Williams (20 tackles, 3 sacks) … DL Kelton Moss (17 tackles, 3 sacks)
NEO: QB Jack Diamond (34 of 78, 459 yards, 5 TD, 2 interceptions) … RB Carl Garmon (41 carries, 196 yards, 2 TD) … WR Johnny King (13 catches, 149 yards, 1 TD) … DL Austin Carter (17 tackles, 2.5 sacks) … DL Bryce Alonso (15 tackles, 3 sacks)
Did you know: This is the 40th meeting between the two schools, and Kilgore currently leads the overall series 20-19 … The Rangers and Norsemen met for the first time back in 1951, with Kilgore earning a 27-14 win in the Texas Bowl … The teams did not play again until 1967, with NEO coming away with a 32-13 win over the Rangers … KC and NEO have met two other times in bowl games, with NEO winning 21-14 in 1980 and 13-0 in 1982 in the Garland Bowl … KC dropped from No. 2 to No. 10 this week in the NJCAA national football poll … Trinity Valley (9) and Cisco (17) are other ranked Southwest Junior College Football Conference teams this week.
Around the SWJCFC: Trinity Valley (3-0, 3-0) at Blinn (3-1, 1-1); Navarro (1-3, 1-2) at Cisco (3-0, 1-0); Texas A&T at Tyler (1-3, 1-2)
Jack Stallard