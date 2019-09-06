Kilgore College (2-0, 1-0) vs. New Mexico Military (1-1, 0-1)
Time: 8 p.m. tonight
Stadium: Wool Bowl, Roswell, New Mexico
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
NMMI: Joe Forchtner
Last week: Kilgore 43, Navarro 33; Trinity Valley 36, NMMI 10
Up next: Cisco at Kilgore; NMMI (Open)
Players to watch
Kilgore: QB Jacob Frazier (37 of 50, 653 yards, 6 TD, 0 interceptions) … RB Earnest Crownover (13 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD) … WR Omar Manning (11 catches, 335 yards, 3 TD) … WR Gabe Douglas (9 cathes, 155 yards, 1 TD) … RB Scooter Adams (11 carries, 51 yards; 6 catches, 75 yards, 2 TD) … LB Quinton Sharkey (22 tackles, 1 interception) … DB Antonio Brooks (17 tackles) … DL D.J. Harris (8 tackles, 1.5 sacks) … DL Kelton Moss (7 tackles, 1.5 sacks)
NMMI: QB Ephriam Tuliiloa (16 of 33, 218 yards, 2 TD) … RB Fred Jackson (34 carries, 175 yards, 2 TD) … WR Reynald Fleurival (3 catches, 76 yards) … LB Jaren Banks … DL Junio Aho (1.5 sacks)
Did you know: Tonight’s meeting is the fourth all-time between Kilgore and New Mexico Military Institute, with KC winning all three previous games – 28-16 in 2016, 17-15 in 2017 and 21-19 in 2018 … Kilgore is ranked No. 2 nationally in this week’s NJCAA National Football Poll behind Hutchinson, Kansas. KC moved from sixth to second and Hutchinson from fifth to first last week … Northeastern Oklahoma (11), Trinity Valley (16) and Blinn (18) are other Southwest Junior College Football Conference teams ranked this week, and Tyler earned votes in the poll
Around the SWJCFC: Northeastern Oklahoma (1-0, 0-0) at Georgia Military; Texas A&T at Cisco (1-0, 0-0); Tyler (1-1, 1-0) at Trinity Valley (1-0, 1-0); Blinn (1-1, 0-1) at Navarro (0-2, 0-1)
Jack Stallard