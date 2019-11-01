Kilgore (8-1) vs. New Mexico Military (4-5)
Time: 3 p.m. today
Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
NMMI: Joe Forchtner
Last week: Kilgore 32, Tyler 28 (2 OT); NMMI 45, Blinn 42
Up next: Winner advances to SWJCFC Championship
Players to watch
Kilgore: OL Steve Hubbard … OL Mose Jeffery … OL Sidney Walker … OL Jaime Davis … OL Rodquice Chaney … QB Jacob Frazier (139 of 190, 2,219 yards, 17 TD, 9 interceptions; 65 carries, 376 yards, 8 TD) … RB Earnest Crownover (58 caries, 430 yards, 4 TD) … WR Kevon Latulas (24 carries, 268 yards, 3 TD; 23 catches, 320 yards, 2 TD) … RB Melek Hamilton (34 carries, 173 yards, 1 TD; 13 catches, 87 yards) … WR Omar Manning (35 catches, 727 yards, 6 TD) … WR Gabe Douglas (25 catches, 430 yards, 5 TD) … LB Keith Harris (74 tackles, 1 sack) … LB Quinton Sharkey (72 tackles, 2 interceptions) … DL Sedrick Williams (47 tackles, 7 sacks) … DL Kelton Moss (52 tackles, 5 sacks) … DL Jadrian Taylor (4.5 sacks) … DB Antonio Brooks (3 interceptions)
NMMI: QB Braylon Grice (36 of 45, 522 yards, 4 TD, 2 interceptions) … RB Fred Jackson (146 carries, 628 yards, 7 TD) … LB Jaren Banks (27 tackles) … Corey Quarterman (3 interceptions) … DB Isaiah Norris (4 interceptions)
Did you know: Kilgore moved up two spots in the latest NJCAA national poll, from fifth to third. The Rangers trail No. 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast (9-0) and Lackawanna (8-0) in the poll … Kilgore and New Mexico Military Institute have played four times, and the Rangers have won all four meetings – including a 35-26 victory in Roswell, New Mexico earlier this season. KC won the first game in 2016, 28-16, followed by victories of 17-15 in 2017 and 21-19 in 2018 … Kilgore averages 489.8 yards per game offensively (222.1 rushing, 267.7 passing), scoring 37.9 points per game and allowing 22.2 … NMMI averages 280.6 yards per game offensively (137 rushing, 143.6 passing), scoring 24.9 points per game and allowing 26.1
Around the SWJCFC: No. 3 seed Navarro (4-5) visits No. 2 seed Trinity Valley (7-1) in the other conference semifinal today. The winners meet next Saturday at the home of the highest remaining seed