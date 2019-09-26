Kilgore COLLEGE (4-1) vs. Texas A&T
(0-3)
Time: 5 p.m. tonight
Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
Texas A&T: Dixie Wooten
Last week: Kilgore 28, Northeastern Oklahoma 21; Tyler 45, Texas A&T 7
Up next: Kilgore at Trinity Valley; Texas A&T at Navarro
Players to watch
Kilgore: QB Jacob Frazier (86 of 115, 1,378 yards, 12 TD, 5 interceptions; 38 carries, 244 yards, 4 TD) … RB Earnest Crownover (37 carries, 204 yards, 1 TD) … WR Omar Manning (29 catches, 610 yards, 6 TD) … WR Gabe Douglas (19 catches, 319 yards, 3 TD) … WR Kevon Latulas (8 catches, 108 yards, 1 TD) … LB Quinton Sharkey (44 tackles, 2 interceptions) … LB Keith Harris (35 tackles) … DL Kelton Moss (23 tackles, 3 sacks) … DL Sedrick Williams (23 tackles, 3 sacks) … DB Geovante Howard (2 interceptions, 8 PBU) …
Texas A&T: QB Cedrick Montgomery … WR Rowry Bailey … … RB Deroddrick Hadnot … WR Jaxon Borowsky
Did you know: This is the third meeting between the two schools, and Kilgore has won both of the previous games – 49-14 in 2015 and 45-0 last season … Texas A&T started in 2008 as Southeaster Prep Academy … Kilgore moved up three spots in this week’s NJCAA national poll, from 10th to seventh. Blinn (8) and Trinity Valley (13) are other ranked Southwest Junior College Football Conference teams this week, and Cisco and Navarro earned votes in the poll
Around the SWJCFC: NEO (1-3, 0-2) at Navarro (2-3, 2-2); Cisco (3-1, 1-1) at Trinity Valley (3-1, 3-1); Tyler (2-3, 1-2) at New Mexico Military (2-2, 0-2)
Hall of Fame Game: KC will induct its latest Hall of Fame class today. Honorees today include Curtis Buckley (football), Jermaine Lewis (men’s basketball), Meosha Walker (women’s basketball), the 1963-64 men’s basketball team, Chris Blair (tennis coach), Martin Kardos (tennis player), Travis Martin and Glenn Wells (contributors) and Dr. Hurley Miller and Phil Castles (Spirit of Excellence Awards).
Jack Stallard