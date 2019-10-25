Kilgore College vs. Tyler JC
Time: 3 p.m. today
Stadium: Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, Tyler
Records: Kilgore 7-1, 5-1; Tyler 4-4, 3-3
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
Tyler: Thomas Rocco
Last week: Kilgore 49, Blinn 7; Tyler 17, Cisco 0
Up next: SWJCFC playoffs
Players to watch
Kilgore: QB Jacob Frazier (120 o 164, 2,036 yards, 17 TDs, 7 interceptions; 57 carries, 317 yards, 7 TD) … RB Earnest Crownover (47 carries, 351 yards, 2 TD) … RB Scooter Adams (45 carries, 221 yards, 1 TD; 10 catches, 109 yards, 3 TD) … WR Omar Manning (35 catches, 727 yards, 6 TD) … WR Gabe Douglas (25 catches, 430 yards, 5 TD) … WR Kevon Latulas (15 catches, 214 yards, 2 TD) … WR Da’Shawn Williams (13 catches, 233 yards, 4 TD) … LB Quinton Sharkey (65 tackles, 2 interceptions) … LB Keith Harris (61 tackles) … DL Kelton Moss (45 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles) … DL Sedrick Williams (40 tackles, 5.5 sacks) … DL Jadrian Taylor (3.5 sacks)
Tyler: QB David Johnson (92 of 164, 1,217 yards, 6 TD, 5 interceptions) … RB Trenton Kennedy (68 carries, 397 yards, 6 TD) … RB K’Vonte Jackson (61 carries, 285 yards, 1 TD) … RB Kevon Thompson (50 carries, 281 yards, 4 TD) … WR Drue Jackson (22 catches, 350 yards) … LB Chris Sanders (82 tackles, 5 sacks) … DL Devere Levelston (5 sacks)
Did you know: Today’s meeting is the 125th between the longtime rivals, and Tyler leads the overall series 63-59-2 … The teams first met back in 1947, with Tyler earning a 7-6 win … Kilgore and Tyler have met at least once every season since 1957 … KC has won four in a row and seven of eight against the Apaches … Kilgore won 35-10 back on Aug. 24 in Kilgore in the season opener for both teams. That was the first win as a head coach for the Rangers’ Willie Gooden … Frazier passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns, Manning had six catches for 182 yards and two scores and KC rolled up 463 total yards in the contest … Kilgore is ranked No. 5 and Trinity Valley No. 10 in the latest NJCAA poll. Navarro and Cisco received votes this week
Around the SWJCFC: Trinity Valley (6-2, 4-2) at Navarro (4-4, 3-3); Cisco (5-3, 3-3) at Northeastern Oklahoma (3-5, 2-4); Blinn (4-4, 2-4) at New Mexico Military Institute (4-4, 2-4)
Jack Stallard