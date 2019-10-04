Kilgore College vs. Trinity Valley
Time: Tonight, 7 p.m.
Stadium: Bruce Field, Athens
Records: Kilgore 5-1, 3-1; Trinity Valley 4-1, 4-1
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
TVCC: Sherard Poteete
Last week: Kilgore 70, Texas A&T 14; TVCC 46, Cisco 13
Up next: Kilgore is open (host Blinn on Oct. 19); Rezolution Prep at TVCC
Players to watch
Kilgore: QB Jacob Frazier (94 of 125, 1,639 yards, 15 TD, 5 interceptions; 45 carries, 274 yards, 6 TD) … RB Earnest Crownover (40 carries, 254 yards, 2 TD) … RB Chauncey Martin (32 carries, 215 yards, 1 TD) … WR Omar Manning (33 catches, 695 yards, 6 TD) … WR Gabe Doughas (20 catches, 336 yards, 4 TD) … WR DaShawn Williams (11 catches, 225 yards, 2 TD) … LB Quinton Sharkey (50 tackles, 2 interceptions) … DL Sedrick Williams (30 tackles, 4.5 sacks) … DL Kelton Moss (29 tackles, 4 sacks) … DB Geovante Howard (3 interceptions)
TVCC: QB Jeremy Hunt (68 of 118, 925 yards, 7 TD, 2 interceptions) … QB Riley Russell (28 of 48, 300 yards, 3 TD, 1 interception) … RB Bernard Dankyi (47 carries, 170 yards) … WR Keonta Fiakpui (15 catches, 217 yards,1 TD) … LB Race Moser (55 tackles) … DL Derrick Ray (3.5 sacks)
Did you know: Tonight’s meeting is the 103rd between the two teams, and TVCC holds a slim 50-49-3 edge over the Rangers … The teams first met back in 1950 when Kilgore earned a 32-20 win over then Henderson County Community College … HCCC became Trinity Valley Community College in 1985, and the teams battled to a 31-31 tie that season … KC and TVCC have met 12 times since 2010, and TVCC leads 7-5 during that span … The teams met in the playoffs three straight seasons, with TVCC winning in 2014 and 2016 and KC earning a victory in 2015 … Kilgore climbed one spot in the latest NJCAA national poll, moving from seventh to sixth … TVCC jumped three spots (13th to 10th) … Blinn is the other SWJCFC team ranked this week, checking in at No. 9
Around the SWJCFC: Texas A&T at Navarro (2-4, 2-3), New Mexico Military (3-2, 1-2) at Cisco (3-2, 1-2), Blinn (4-1, 2-1) at Northeastern Oklahoma (2-3, 1-2),
Jack Stallard