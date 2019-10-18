Kilgore (6-1, 4-1) vs. Blinn (4-3, 2-3)
Time: 3 p.m. today
Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
Blinn: Ryan Mahan
Last week: Kilgore was idle (Def. Trinity Valley 24-23 on Oct. 5); Cisco 47, Blinn 44
Up next: Kilgore at Tyler; Blinn at New Mexico Military Institute
Players to watch
Kilgore: QB Jacob Frazier (113 of 155, 1,914 yards, 16 TD, 7 interceptions; 53 carries, 310 yards, 7 TD) … RB Earnest Crownover (40 carries, 254 yards, 2 TD) … RB Chauncey Martin (32 carries, 215 yards, 1 TD) … WR Omar Manning (35 catches, 727 yards, 6 TD) … WR Gabe Douglas (25 catches, 430 yards, 5 TD) … LB Keith Harris (58 tackles) … LB Quinton Sharkey (58 tackles, 2 interceptions) … DL Kelton Moss (39 tackles, 5 sacks) … DL Sedrick Williams (34 tackles, 4.5 sacks) … DB Geovante Howard (3 interceptions)
Blinn: QB Brock Landis (130 of 231, 2,099 yards, 23 TD, 3 interceptions) … RB Devin McAdoo (69 carries, 342 yards, 1 TD) … RB C.J. Jones (45 carries, 299 yards, 2 TD) … WR Danny Gray (49 catches, 708 yards, 7 TD) … WR Xavier Hutchinson (36 carries, 530 yards, 5 TD) … DB Darius VanDyke (47 tackles) … LB Mykel Gates (35 tackles)
Did you know: Kilgore averages 503 yards per game (206.9 rushing, 296.1 passing) and allows 340.7 per game (125.9 rushing, 214.9 passing) and is giving up 23.6 points per contest … Blinn averages 501 yards per game (191 rushing, 310 passing) and allows 421.6 per game (152.9 rushing, 268.7 passing) and is giving up 24.1 points per contest … Today marks the 78th meeting between the two teams, and Kilgore leads the series 44-33 … The teams first met back in 1954, with Kilgore earning a 73-6 win … Kilgore is ranked No. 5 in this week’s NJCAA national poll behind Mississippi Gulf Coast, Northwest Mississippi, Lackawanna and Hutchinson … Trinity Valley (11) and Cisco (18) are also ranked this week, and Tyler earned votes in the poll
Around the SWJCFC: Air Force Prep at Trinity Valley (5-2, 4-2); Tyler (3-4, 2-3) at Cisco (5-2, 3-2); New Mexico Military (3-4, 1-4) at Northeastern Oklahoma (3-4, 2-3)