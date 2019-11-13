Kilgore (5-5) vs. Crandall (8-2)
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Bruce Field, Athens
Coaches
Kilgore: Mike Wood
Crandall: Joe Cary
Last week: Carthage 49, Kilgore 11; Crandall 52, Athens 28
Up next: Winner gets the winner of Stafford-Little Cypress
Players to watch
Kilgore: RB Kennieth Lacy (134 carries, 857 yards, 11 TDs) … RB Trayveon Epps (95 carries, 821 yards, 7 TDs) … QB Dalton McElyea (102 of 185 passing, 1,063 yards, 10 Tds, 7 INT) … WR/DB Brian Brown (25 receptions, 266 yards, 4 TDs; 120 tackles, 1 INT) … WR Donovan Adkins (18 receptions, 248 yards, 4 TDs)
Crandall: QB Holt Reese … RB Chris Abron … WR Billy Myers … DB Landon Thomas … MLB Markel Robinson
Did you know: Despite losing three of their final four regular season games, the Kilgore Bulldogs are in postseason for a ninth year running and 12 of the last 13 autumns. Crandall has punched its playoff ticket for a fifth consecutive year and six of the last seven seasons. The Pirates have a week nine forfeit against Midlothian Heritage on their resume. Chapel Hill and Palestine are common opponents of Kilgore and Crandall. The Bulldogs lost to Palestine 21-7 and defeated Chapel Hill 35-7. The Pirates, in contrast, beat Palestine 24-20 and lost big to Chapel Hill in their season opener 42-0
Twitter-sized preview: Crandall should feel nice and cozy with tonight’s digs at Athens’ Bruce Field. The Pirates closed their regular season just last week with 24-point pasting of the Athens Hornets at Bruce Field.