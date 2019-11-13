110819- CHS vs KHS
Kilgore running back Kennith Lacey finds room to run gainst the Carthage defense during the game on Friday, November 8, 2019 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore. (Courtney Case/News-Journal Photo)

 Courtney Case

Kilgore (5-5) vs. Crandall (8-2)

Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.

Stadium: Bruce Field, Athens

Coaches

Kilgore: Mike Wood

Crandall: Joe Cary

Last week: Carthage 49, Kilgore 11; Crandall 52, Athens 28

Up next: Winner gets the winner of Stafford-Little Cypress

Players to watch

Kilgore: RB Kennieth Lacy (134 carries, 857 yards, 11 TDs) … RB Trayveon Epps (95 carries, 821 yards, 7 TDs) … QB Dalton McElyea (102 of 185 passing, 1,063 yards, 10 Tds, 7 INT) … WR/DB Brian Brown (25 receptions, 266 yards, 4 TDs; 120 tackles, 1 INT) … WR Donovan Adkins (18 receptions, 248 yards, 4 TDs)

Crandall: QB Holt Reese … RB Chris Abron … WR Billy Myers … DB Landon Thomas … MLB Markel Robinson

Did you know: Despite losing three of their final four regular season games, the Kilgore Bulldogs are in postseason for a ninth year running and 12 of the last 13 autumns. Crandall has punched its playoff ticket for a fifth consecutive year and six of the last seven seasons. The Pirates have a week nine forfeit against Midlothian Heritage on their resume. Chapel Hill and Palestine are common opponents of Kilgore and Crandall. The Bulldogs lost to Palestine 21-7 and defeated Chapel Hill 35-7. The Pirates, in contrast, beat Palestine 24-20 and lost big to Chapel Hill in their season opener 42-0

Twitter-sized preview: Crandall should feel nice and cozy with tonight’s digs at Athens’ Bruce Field. The Pirates closed their regular season just last week with 24-point pasting of the Athens Hornets at Bruce Field.

George Whitley