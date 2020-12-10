Austin LBJ vs. Lindale
Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Stadium: George Turner Stadium, Humble
Records: Austin LBJ 9-2; Lindale 12-2
Coaches
Austin LBJ: Jahmal Fenner (3rd season 25-8)
Lindale: Chris Cochran (4th season 30-17)
Last week: Austin LBJ 59, Corpus Christi Miller 54; Lindale 56, Kilgore 42
Up next: The winner will face the winner of Argyle vs. Canyon in the Class 4A Division I at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
When Austin LBJ has the ball
Austin LBJ: QB Oscar Gordon III … RB Daqwon Donaldson … RB Sedrick Alexander … WR Latrell McCutchin … WR Andrew Mukuba … WR Danny Davis
Lindale: DB Airik Williams (123 tackles, 7 INT, 8 TFL) … LB Colton Widemon (91 tackles, 6 sacks, 5 sacks) … DJ Walton (62 tackles) … DL Jaymond Jackson (54 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 7 TFL) … Ryan Stanton (28 tackles, 3.5 sacks) … Brett Maya (27 tackles) … DL Omar Webber (48 tackles, 4.5 sacks) … Corey Sanders (43 tackles, 3 INT) … Christian King (57 tackles, 6 sacks) … Daniel Benitez (52 tackles) … Levi Thornton (43 tackles, 7 TFL)
When Lindale has the ball
Austin LBJ: DB Latrell McCutchin … DB Andrew Mukuba … Jaikeam Maxwell … Vontae Ortiz … Jaybreon Riggins … Brendan Jones … Kejon Hudspeth … O’marian Neal … Tyrone Jurrells
Lindale: RB Jordan Jenkins (356 carries, 2,675 yards, 48 TD; 20 catches, 202 yards, 3 TD) … QB Sam Peterson (177 of 293, 2,296 yards, 24 TD, 7 INT; 75 carries, 487 yards, 3 TD) … WR Jacob Seekford (62 catches, 918 yards, 9 TD) … TE Daniel Franke (25 catches, 242 yards, 3 TD) … WR Evan Alford (27 catches, 347 yards, 4 TD) … WR Case Brooks (11 catches, 194 yards, 2 TD) … WR Jaymond Jackson (9 catches, 139 yards, 5 TD) … OL Luke Sandifer … OL Moses Medrano … OL Trey Mazratian … OL Will Hutchens … OL Yahir Soto … TE Cody Swaim
Quick hits
Jenkins has 21 touchdowns through four playoff games for the Eagles. Lindale will look to continue to give the ball to their four-star Baylor commit. Austin LBJ will counter with two four-star prospects of their own — McCutchin and Mukuba. McCutchin is a cornerback headed to Oklahoma, while Mukuba is a safety who will play for Clemson. McCutchin and Mukuba are also the go-to weapons at receiver for the Jaguars.
Austin LBJ also has a potent rushing attack led by Donaldson and Alexander. The duo will be in the backfield with the dangerous Gordon —the junior signal-caller for the Jaguars.
Lindale is averaging 54 points per game the past three weeks.
Did you know?
This is the first state semifinal trip for either program … Austin LBJ is in the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season. That run was started in 2005 by former Marshall head coach Claude Mathis