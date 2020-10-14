This time, they’ll meet in the middle.
Longview and Beaumont West Brook last collided in the final game of the season with a trophy on the line.
Tonight, the circumstances are vastly different but important nonetheless as the two teams meet for their first regular-season battle in a quick but eventful series between the two teams.
That’s because, beginning next week, district play is on tap and the fourth game between the two teams since 2016 should provide a solid barometer to where each team stands.
Longview has bounced back since its trip to AT&T Stadium and season-opening loss to Temple with convincing back-to-back wins.
The Lobos are still working through things offensively with sophomore quarterbacks Jordan Allen and Landyn Grant as the one-two punch of Kaden Meredith and Markevion Haynes have found their traction behind a gelling offensive line that’s been a revolving door since preseason practice started.
Defensively, Longview has carried a chip on its shoulder since the Temple loss and is collectively flying to the football.
The Bruins, who just have two games under its belt, engaged in an all-out shootout with Tomball Memorial in its opener, erasing a 23-point deficit in the first half before ultimately falling, 66-63. West Brook bounced back a week ago with a dominant win over Bellaire Episcopal.
This is a short series but it’s already full of history with the intensity that accompanies a budding rivalry.
They’ll square off in Lufkin this time, far from the lights of AT&T Stadium, but tonight should provide an indication of the path that lies ahead for both teams.
Here’s all you need to know:
LONGVIEW (2-1) VS. BEAUMONT WEST BROOK (1-1)Time: 7 p.m. tonight
Stadium: Abe Martin Stadium, Lufkin
Coaches
Longview: John King (17th season, 181-38)
West Brook: Eric Peevey (5th season, 30-10)
Last week: Longview 37, Tyler Legacy 14; West Brook 56, Bellaire Episcopal 10
Up next: West Mesquite at Longview; West Brook at North Shore
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Longview: RB Kaden Meredith (52 carries, 304 yards, 4 TDs) ... RB/FB Markevion Haynes (34 carries, 307 yards, 5 TDs; 3 catches, 46 yards) ... WR Jalen Hale (12 catches, 181 yards, 3 TDs) ... QB Jordan Allen (14-26-0, 161 yards, TD; Rushing TD) ... QB Landyn Grant (13-24-1, 209 yards, 2 TDs; Rushing TD) ... TE Austin Pencheon ... TE Justin Beltran ... OL De’Qualin Vaughn ... OL Tavion Sterling ... OL Connor Cox ... OL Jatavian Bush ... OL Jax Norma ... K Antonio Onofre ... P/K Spencer Powell
West Brook: CB Addison Fulton (6-2) ... S Reggie Holmes (6-1) ... S Tyler Tucker (6-3) ... DL Jayden Davis (6-4) ... DL Brynden Anderson (6-0) ... DL Darea McCarthy (6-0)
WHEN WEST BROOK HAS THE BALL
Longview: LB Laqualon Hale (18 tackles, 4 TFL, sack, FF) ... LB Devean Isaac (12 tackles, 4 TFL, sack) ... OLB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (18 tackles, 5 TFL, sack, FF, FR, PBU) ... S Tyree Hale (2 INTs, PBU) ... DL Trevor Tamplin (12 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, PBU) ... DL Joe Jones (2 TFL) ... S Shannon Jackson (18 tackles, INT, PBU) ... CB Dylan Davis (3 PBU) ... DL Jahkamian Carr
West Brook: QB Bryce Anderson (25-45-1, 408 yards, 5 TDs; 32 carries, 343 yards, 5 TDs) ... RB Jamichael Foxall (19 carries, 200 yards, 2 TDs) ... WR Joe Hayes (7 catches, 59 yards, 3 TDs) ... RB Jordan Guidry ... WR Tyler Tucker ... OL Mykel Janise ... OL Cameron Handy
QUICK HITS
A solid test awaits both sides of the ball for Longview, particularly a big test on defense. Anderson, who played in the West Brook secondary as a sophomore, is an LSU commit as a junior and a true dual-threat — the engine of the Bruin offense.
He’s got weapons too. West Brook packs its own one-two punch in the backfield with Guidry, a powerful back, and Foxall, who brings explosiveness to the mix. Overall, the Bruins are averaging 614 yards a game — 378.5 rushing and 235.5 passing.
But the Lobo defense has been up to the task so far this season. Opponents have 202 rushing yards on 65 carries this season against the Lobo defense, which has had a number of contributors step up week-in and week-out. Longview has allowed an average of 209.7 yards per game — 142.3 passing and 67.4 rushing.
Their speed has been evident and tackling has improved significantly since the opener and both will need to be crisp against Anderson and company.
For the Lobo offense, it’s a new look this season as Allen and Grant continue to get their reps in and that is expected to continue this week. Both had had flashes and have been game managers as Longview has churned out some long, clock-chewing drives. That’ll be key this week against West Brook — move the chains.
Tomball Memorial put up 356 passing yards against West Brook and Episcopal finished with 195 a week ago. Episcopal finished with 113 yards on the ground but only had 38 through three quarters.
King noted earlier this week that both of these teams are similar as far as breaking in new faces at several places. In the final non-district tuneup of the season, both teams should have a better feeling of what they have moving forward after this showdown.
DID YOU KNOW?
Longview is the visiting team tonight ... This is the fourth meeting in the series with Longview leading, 2-1. Two of the meetings have been decided by a single point with West Brook grabbing a 34-33 win on 2016 and Longview winning the Class 6A, Division II state title in 2018, 35-34