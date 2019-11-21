Focus and execution were Longview head coach John King’s words to his team this past week heading into the second round of the postseason.
One again, this matchup pits strength-on-strength, Dallas Jesuit’s offense against the Lobo defense.
It’s the second time in three years that these two teams have squared off in the second round so there aren’t many secrets about what each other brings to the field.
The determining factor could be the little things.
Here’s a look at the Class 6A, Division II, Region II area round playoff:
Longview (11-0)
vs. Dallas Jesuit (7-4)
Time: 7:30 p.m., tonight
Stadium: Kincaide Stadium, Dallas
Coaches
Jesuit: Brandon Hickman (9th season, 68-37)
Longview: John King (16th season, 179-36)
Last week: Jesuit 45, Lakeview Centennial 14; Longview 41, Temple 10
Up next: Winner will meet either Austin Vandegrift (11-0) or Klein Collins (10-1) in a Class 6A, Division II, Region II semifinal on Friday at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco. The kickoff time is TBA. Vandegrift and Klein Collins meet at 7 p.m., tonight at Monroe Stadium in Austin.
Players to watch
Jesuit: OL Branson Hickman (No. 56; 6-2, 280) ... OL Dave Morales (73; 6-1, 290) ... OL Jacob Phillips (70; 6-1, 280) ... RB EJ Smith (22; 99 carries, 665 yards, 13 TDs; 24 catches, 344 yards, 6 TDs) ... RB Jake Taylor (8; 189 carries, 1,140 yards, 8 TDs; 34 catches, 296 yards, TD) ... QB Rance Holman (17; 164-293-9, 1,796 yards, 19 TDs; 57 carries, 282 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR Wyatt Garrett (85; 21 catches, 420 yards, 6 TDs) ... DL Peter Melle (52; 49 tackles, 8 TFL, 2.5 sacks, INT) ... LB Jack Barton (20; 101 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2 INT, FF) ... LB Tommy Roy (55; 82 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 sacks) ... S Robert Fitzgerald (18; 52 tackles, 3 INT, 10 PBU) ... CB Jhalen Spicer (2; 39 tackles, 11 PBU)
Longview: DL Drew Beltran (56 tackles, 23 TFL, 11 sacks, FF, FR) ... DL Sawyer Goram-Welch (56 tackles, 14 TFL, 7 sacks) ... DL Joe Jones (35 tackles, 10 TFL, 4.5 sacks) ... LB Tyshawn Taylor (101 tackles, 17 TFL, 7 sacks, 2 FF) ... OLB/S Malik Cannon (87 tackles, 16 TFL, 6 sacks) ... OLB/S Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (9 TFL, 5 sacks) ... CB Dakirin Buchanan (13 PBU, 3 TFL) ... CB Patrick Webb (3 INT) ... OL Parker Cox ... OL Joaquin Tovar ... OL Owen Kuenemann ... RB Kaden Meredith (168 carries, 1,568 yards, 19 TDs; 6 catches, 102 yards) ... QB Haynes King (118-196-7, 1,808 yards, 20 TDs; 44 carries, 438 yards, 9 TDs) ... WR Kyas Moore (36 catches, 728 yards, 4 TDs) ... TE Jhailon Braden ... FB Kevin Jones
Did you know: This is the eighth meeting between the two teams with Longview leading the series, 7-0, including a 75-43 win in the second round in 2017 at Kincaide Stadium ... The three previous meetings came in the area round and the two teams played from 1972-75 ... Jesuit averages 34.5 points and 386.5 yards (171.9 passing/214.6 rushing) per game and allows 27 points and 394.9 yards (243 passing/151.9 rushing) per game ... RB Smith, son of former Dallas Cowboy Emmitt Smith, is a 247Sports 4-star recruit with offers including Alabama, Ohio State, Stanford, Texas A&M and Georgia ... C Hickman is an SMU commit ... Longview averages 42.9 points and 461 yards (166.2 passing/294.8 rushing) per game and allows 8.6 points and 185.5 yards (111.6 passing/73.9 rushing) per game ... The Lobo defense has 119 TFLs and 40.5 sacks this season and has allowed a 2.4 yards per carry ... Jesuit is averaging 5.3 yards per carry and allowing 5.1 yards per carry ... The Rangers average 67.5 plays per game and the Lobo defense has allowed an average of 50 per game
He said it: “Defensively, we’ve got to be able to handle their tempo with their run game and the playoff action and RPO off of it. They can run power and get it on the perimeter so playing with leverage and tackling well in space will be important. You’ve got to play assignment football against a great plan and scheme. Offensively, we’re going to have to handle the different looks they throw at us because they’re very diverse. They’re good with their timing, have a lot of blitz packages and mix in zone and man coverage,” — King
Twitter-sized preview: This will come down to whichever team can sustain some drives. Jesuit brings a high tempo and gets a lot of snaps off on offense. Longview’s defense has shut that down for the most part this season. A crisp, mistake-free showing from the Lobo offense will help the cause.