A prize fight, that’s how Longview head coach John King described the game every time that the Lobos and Lufkin step on a field together.
No matter the circumstances — a regular-season game or a do-or-die playoff — this rivalry delivers every time and brings out the best of both programs.
“That’s Longview vs. Lufkin, a prize fight,” King said. “It’s every year, every game. It’s going to be a knock-down, drag-out game.
“They’re going to come in here and get after us, that’s what good teams do, that’s what Lufkin does. That’s what we’re going to do and we better be ready for a challenge because, no matter the history, the records, any of that, that’s what this game is, a challenge.”
In a twist of fate, 2020 delivered this matchup in a year the two teams weren’t scheduled to play.
It’ll feature two players, Longview’s Kaden Meredith and Lufkin’s Jordan Moore, that have etched their name in school history, topping names, Fred Talley for Longview and Reggie McNeal for Lufkin, that are synonymous with the Lobos and Panthers.
But it’ll feature so much more too, a four-quarter bout between two prideful and storied programs.
Buckle up, here they go again.
Here’s a look at the Class 5A, Division I, Region II bi-district playoff between the Lobos and Panthers:
LONGVIEW VS. LUFKIN
Time: 7:30 p.m. tonight
Stadium: Lobo Stadium
Records: Lufkin 6-4; Longview 7-2
Coaches
Lufkin: Todd Quick (9th season, 70-34)
Longview: John King (17th season, 186-39)
Last week: Lufkin 56, Waller 13; Longview 58, Tyler High 10
Up next: Winner will meet winner of Frisco Wakeland vs. Lancaster in the Class 5A, Division II, Region II area round
WHEN LUFKIN HAS THE BALL
Lufkin: QB Jordan Moore (140-240-7, 2,022 yards, 16 TDs; 54 carries, 221 yards, 5 TDs) ... RB Justavian Fann (69 carries, 310 yards, 2 TDs) ... RB Samuel Flack (43 carries, 200 yards, TD) ... RB Toddrick Johnson (40 carries, 177 yards, 4 TDs) ... WR AJ Montgomery (45 catches, 725 yards, 8 TDs) ... WR Cameron Jackson (32 catches, 450 yards, 2 TDs) ... WR Kelton Wright (27 catches, 309 yards, 2 TDs) ... WR Cristian Diaz (20 catches, 277 yards, 2 TDs) ... OL Riley Self (6-3, 298) ... OL Alex Pruitt (6-4, 315) ... OL Hunter McCall (6-3, 295)
Longview: DL Joe Jones (4 TFL) ... DL Jahkamian Carr (47 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks, 4 FR) ... DL Trevor Tamplin (50 tackles, 9 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 PBU) ... DL Arthur Bryant (4 TFL, 2 sacks) ... LB Laqualan Hale (62 tackles, 4 TFL, sack) ... LB Devean Isaac (52 tackles, 9 TFL, 4 sacks) ... OLB Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson (40 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FF, 4 FR, 3 PBU) ... S Tyree Hale (44 tackles, 3 INT, 3 PBU) ... DB Dylan Davis (8 PBU, 2 INTs)
WHEN LONGVIEW HAS THE BALL
Lufkin: DL Wilburn Smallwood (50 tackles, 9 TFL, 6 sacks) ... S Julian Diaz (65 tackles, 2 TFL, INT) ... LB Tanner Havard (44 tackles, 6 TFL, sack) ... LB Khaden Maxi (34 tackles, TFL) ... DL Kayson Elijah (29 tackles, 3 TFL) ... DL Tavaris Owens (5 TFL, 5 sacks)
Longview: RB Kaden Meredith (128 carries, 1,100 yards, 21 TDs) ... RB/FB Markevion Haynes (94 carries, 895 yards, 10 TDs) ... TE Justin Beltran ... TE Austin Pencheon ... OL Tavion Sterling ... OL Jatavian Bush ... OL Connor Cox ... QB Jordan Allen (49-93-3, 707 yards, 7 TDs) ... WR Jalen Hale (30 catches, 503 yards, 7 TDs) ... WR Cedric Hopkins ... P/K Spencer Powell
QUICK HITS
For the 25th time in the past 18 years, Longview and Lufkin will collide to open the postseason, the 11th meeting in the playoffs for the two programs. The Panthers rebounded from a 1-3 star to the season and took care of business down the stretch, much like the Lobos who turned in dominant wins after an 18-13 setback to Highland Park.
The 2020 version of this meeting will feature the standards of a typical Lobo-Panther matchup.
Meredith enters the postseason on a record-setting tear, leading a Lobo ground game that is averaging 275.6 yards per game against a Panther defense that has allowed an average of 159.7 rushing yards per game. The Lobos want to stay balanced, an area that has lacked at times throughout the year with a 116.6 average in passing yards per game.
Lufkin three-year starter Moore comes in after passing Reggie McNeal as the Panthers’ all-time leading passing with 6,000 career years. Moore got his first varsity start for Lufkin in 2018, a 35-28 Lobo win at Lobo Stadium.
Lufkin may not have the “big names” at the skill positions but have plenty of weapons for Moore, a true dual-threat, to chose from. A big key for the Lobo defense is to contain Moore from being an escape artist with his legs and limit the explosive plays. The Panthers will get their yards but limiting the damage will be key.
For the Lobo offense, staying balanced and on schedule will be crucial. Longview needs to run the ball effectively and stay on schedule in down-and-distance.
Momentum has played a major factor in this rivalry and taking that away early from the Panthers will be crucial.
DID YOU KNOW?
Lufkin is averaging 32.6 points and 369.9 yards (142.3 rushing/227.3 passing) per game and allowing 27.7 points and 308.2 yards (159.7 rushing/148.5 passing) ... Longview is averaging 42.3 points and 392.2 yards (275.6 rushing/116.6 passing) per game and allowing 20.7 points and 254.6 yards (88.1 rushing/166.5 passing) ... Longview leads the series, 42-37-4, dating back to 1932 and has won 10 of the last 12 meetings, including the last four ... Meredith has tied Fred Talley’s individual career touchdown record with 55 touchdowns and is one touchdown away from tying Talley’s career rushing record