Kilgore (1-0) vs. Navarro (0-1)

Time: 7 p.m. tonight

Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore

Coaches

Kilgore: Willie Gooden

Navarro: Scott Parr

Last week: Kilgore 35, Tyler 10; Georgia Military 33, Navarro 30

Up next: Kilgore at New Mexico Military Institute; Blinn at Navarro

Players to watch

Kilgore: QB Jacob Frazier (18 of 24, 285 yards, 3 TD) ... RB Earnest Crownover (8 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD) ... WR Omar Manning (5 catches, 182 yards, 2 TD) ... LB Quinton Sharkey (12 tackles) ... DB Jonathan Riley (10 tackles) ... DL Dominic Livingston (4 tackles, 1 sack) ... DB Geovante Howard (1 interception)

Navarro: QB Parker McNeil (26 of 37, 419 yards, 3 TD, 1 interception) ... WR Kylan Herrera (7 catches, 130 yards, 1 TD) ... QR Alex Washington (4 catches, 136 yards, 1 TD) ... LB Matt Lascon (13 tackles) ... DB Brendon Luper (13 tackles)

Did you know: Today’s game is the 87th meeting between Kilgore and Navarro in a series that dates back to 1949 when the Rangers defeated the Bulldogs, 16-0 ... Navarro holds a 43-41-2 edge in the overall series ... Kilgore and Navarro met twice last season, with the Bulldogs overcoming a 23-point deficit to earn a 37-32 win in the conference opener and Kilgore rolling to a 45-14 win in the opening round of the SWJCFC playoffs

Around the SWJCFC: Northeastern Oklahoma 69, Arkansas Baptist College 13 (Thursday), New Mexico Military Institute at Trinity Valley, Tyler at Blinn

Jack Stallard

Jack Stallard