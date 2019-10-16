Ore City vs. New Diana
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Eagle Stadium, Diana
Records: New Diana 4-2, 2-1; Ore City 1-5, 0-3
Coaches
New Diana: Travis Chrisman
Ore City: Ron Burhman
Last week: Paul Pewitt 47, New Diana 21; Daingerfield 64, Ore City 18
Up next: New Diana at DeKalb; Queen City at Ore City
Players to watch
Ore City: OL Harlan Hall … OL Tyler Cardenas … OL A.J. Leyva … OL Jon Tatum … OL Hunter Mathis … QB Ty Freeman (90 of 174, 1,224 yards, 14 TD, 11 interceptions) … Jose Lopez (83 carries, 527 yards, 3 TD; 71 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 QB pressures, 1 interception) … Aaron Nigreville (27 catches, 440 yards, 6 TD) … Allen Nigreville (45 tackles, TFL, 2 interceptions) … Ryan Shastid (8 tackles, sack, fumble recovery last week vs. Daingerfield)
New Diana: OL Isaiah Martinez … OL Dylan Dodson … OL Cooper Holland … OL Keylan Easley … OL Elisha Higginbotham … OL Jordan Sartori … QB Gage Shields (45 of 94, 865 yards, 7 TD, 5 interceptions) … RB Zane Freeman (103 carries, 587 yards, 9 TD) … WR Darren Manes (20 catches, 304 yards, 2 TD) … Will Leslie (41 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 sacks) … Cole Willeford (53 tackles) … Keylan Easley (18 tackles, 7 TFL) … Mason Muller (3.5 sacks)
Did you know: New Diana has won the last two meetings between the two teams by a combined 111-56 (41-22 last year and 70-34 in 2017) … Ore City defeated the Eagles 41-39 back in 2016
Twitter-sized preview: Both teams are coming off blowout losses and looking to get back in the win column in a rivalry game between schools located just seven miles apart