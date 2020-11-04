Ore City (3-6) vs. Alto (1-8)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Cam’Ron Matthews Field, Alto
Keep an eye on
Ore City: Ryan Shastid (52 carries, 331 yards, 3 TD; 45 tackles, 1 sack)) … Harlon Hall (47 carries, 222 yards, 1 TD) … brett Byrd (44 carries, 204 yards, 3 TD) … Allen Nigreville (41 carries, 201 yards, 3 TD; 57 tackles) … Juan Garcia (53 tackles)
Alto: Landon Cook (54 of 81, 695 yards, 6 TD, 1 Int; 52 carries, 170 yards, 3 TD) … Jackson Duplichain (124 carries, 526 yards, 2 TD; 21 catches, 203 yards, 1 TD) … Jay Pope (28 catches, 364 yards, 3 TD) … Jerdarius Bolton (50 tackles) … Landry Smith (4.5 sacks)
Quick hits: This is a non-district game.
JACK STALLARD