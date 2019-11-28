Paul Pewitt (11-1) vs. Bells (9-3)
Time: Tonight, 6 p.m.
Stadium: Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs
Coaches
Paul Pewitt: Triston Abron
Bells: Dale West
Last week: Paul Pewitt 55, Harmony 24; Bells 14, Elysian Fields 6
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face either Daingerfield or Newton next week
Players to watch
Paul Pewitt: La-Jathan Allen (177 carries, 1,777 yards, 25 TD; 95 tackles, 4 interceptions) … Cross Holder (115 carries, 880 yards, 14 TD; 16 of 80, 392 yards, 6 TD, 1 interception) … Deiontray Hill (121 carries, 857 yards, 8 TD; 40 tackles) … Kadrien Johnson (78 carries, 770 yards, 12 TD; 73 tackles, 3 interceptions) … Keiuntray Hawkins (79 carries, 736 yards, 7 TD; 88 tackles, 12 sacks, 13 TFL, 4 fumble recoveries) … Tannor Mines (116 tackles, 4 sacks) … Colby Frost (90 tackles) … Dillon Coffey (3 catches, 144 yards, 3 TD)
Bells: Wrangler Priest (207 carries, 1,578 yards, 19 TD; 1 TD pass; 2 TD receptions; 113 tackles, 14 TFL) … Bo Baker (161 carries, 970 yards, 9 TD; 100 tackles) … Kaden Pyle (100 tackles)
Did you know: Paul Pewitt has scored 523 points and allowed 246 this season, while Bells has scored 362 points and allowed 231 … Paul Pewitt’s lone loss this season came on Nov. 1 against Daingerfield (42-38) … Bells opened the season with back-to-back losses and lost three of four to open the year before reeling off eight straight wins … Paul Pewitt has been to the playoffs 12 straight seasons and 24 of the last 25 years
Twitter-sized preview: Neither team makes much of a secret of what they want to do. Paul Pewitt has rushed for 5,097 yards and 68 touchdowns, and Bells has 3,717 yards and 41 rushing TDs.