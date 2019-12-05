Paul Pewitt (12-1) vs. Daingerfield (11-2)
Time: Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Stadium: Sam Parker Field, Mount Pleasant
Coaches
Paul Pewitt: Triston Abron
Daingerfield: Davin Nelson
Last week: Daingerfield 30, Newton 26; Paul Pewitt 53, Bells 20
Up next: Tonight’s winner will face East Bernard or Ganado next week in the Class 3A Division II state semifinals
Players to watch
Paul Pewitt: La-Jathan Allen (192 carries, 1,897 yards, 26 TD; 107 tackles, 4 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles) … Deiontray Hill (129 carries, 943 yards, 9 TD; 52 tackles) … Kadrien Johnson (86 tackles, 931 yards, 13 TD; 80 tackles, 3 interceptions) … Cross Holder (126 carries, 966 yards, 18 TD; 16 of 30, 392 yards, 6 TD) … Keiuntray Hawkins (83 tackles, 775 yards, 7 TD; 89 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 17 TFL, 4 fumble recoveries) … Dillon Coffey (3 catches, 144 yards, 3 TD) … Colby Frost (99 tackles) … Tannor Mines (129 tackles, 4 sacks) … Kendrell Webster (60 tackles)
Daingerfield: Zaylon Jeter (119 of 217, 1,788 yards, 19 TD, 6 interceptions; 131 carries, 859 yards, 17 TD) … Dee Lewis (19 of 37, 374 yards, 3 TD; 57 carries, 373 yards, 7 TD; 111 tackles, 2 sacks) … Jakobie Craver (193 carries, 1,677 yards, 18 TD; 19 catches, 277 yards, 2 TD; Tyrese Grant (44 catches, 874 yards, 10 TD; 5 interceptions) … Zavien Parker (25 catches, 416 yards, 4 TD; 50 tackles, 2 sacks) … Martez Allen (25 catches, 246 yards, 3 TD) … Coby Wright (15 catches, 250 yards, 2 TD) … Evan Peel (158 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries) … Chad Reeves (122 tackles, 10 sacks) … Ishmael Allen (75 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries) … T.J. Williams (73 tackles, 4 interceptions) … Tyke Black (8 sacks)
Did you know: Daingerfield has piled up 5,312 yards this seaosn, averaging 168.9 per game passing and 239.7 per game rushing … Paul Pewitt has rushed rushed for 5,602 yards and passed for 392 this season … Daingerfield has 35 total takeaways this season, with eight players accounting for 16 interceptions and 12 Tigers accounting for 19 fumble recoveries … Paul Pewitt has forced 28 turnovers, with five players accounting for 12 interceptions and 13 players accounting for 16 fumble recoveries … Daingerfield and Paul Pewitt met in district play back on Nov. 1 in Omaha, and Daingerfield handed the Brahmas their only loss of the season – a 42-38 setback. In that game, Craver rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns, while Jeter completed 14 of 16 passes for 175 yards and two scores and rushed for 92 yards and two more touchdowns. Allen carried 21 times for 181 yards, and Johnson rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns … Daingerfield is in the playoffs for the 41st time since 1950. The Tigers won state titles in 1968, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2009 and 2010 and Daingerfield has an 89-32 record in postseason play … Paul Pewitt is in the playoffs for the 36th time since 1962. The Brahmas won their lone state title in 1998, and the Bulls have a 54-34 record in the playoffs … The Tigers and Brahmas have met once in the playoffs, with Daingerfield earning an 8-6 win over the Brahmas in a first-round Class 2A game back in 1962
Twitter-sized preview: Neither team had much luck stopping the other when they met back in early November, and don’t expect that to change tonight. The team that does come up with a stop or two, either by forcing punts or turnovers, moves on to the next round.
Jack Stallard